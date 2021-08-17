Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of Millennium Computer Systems

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Millennium Computer Systems, a company that provides finance, HR, and student reporting tools for higher education school administrators.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Millennium Computer Systems has streamlined reporting for school administrators through the development of FAST (Functional Admin Support Tool), which enables administrators to extract and analyze meaningful data from their own Enterprise Resource Planning and Student Information Systems. Since 1996, FAST has helped higher education school administrators reduce the complexities in data extraction and analysis.

"Millennium Computer Systems has spent 25 years building a fantastic suite of products for higher ed teams and truly understands how to make the lives of their clients easier on a day-to-day basis," says David Berkal, CEO of Banyan Software. "While the ownership may have changed, MCS will continue to provide the best-in-class service that clients are accustomed to and we look forward to continuing to invest in the business."

"Banyan Software will provide the perfect long-term home for Millennium and FAST. We are all looking forward to the future and being able to continue the constant development and enhancements that makes FAST the go-to tool for all higher education administrators," says Peter Bruynzeel, CEO of Millennium.

About Millennium Computer Systems

Founded in 1996, Millennium Computer Systems has been improving higher education administration functions through their full suite of 10 web based FAST products that are specifically tailored to department needs. Each solution integrates into major ERP Systems to support the workflow for all faculty, staff and administration across campuses. For more information, please visit: https://mcsl.com/.

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a number of growing verticals including healthcare, education, media, transportation, and financial services. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.

