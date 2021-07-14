Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of Next Chapter Technology

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Next Chapter Technology, a company that provides document and forms management software to county governments.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Next Chapter has lightened the workload and increased productivity for county Health and Human Services departments across the state of Minnesota with CaseWorks, its purpose-built Electronic Document Management System (EDMS). Since 2008, CaseWorks has helped a growing number of counties smoothly transition to a more efficient paperless system and streamline their entire workflow.

"Next Chapter has built a phenomenal product and forged excellent customer relationships by focusing on the unique needs of its county government customer base," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We are very pleased to welcome Next Chapter to the Banyan family of companies and look forward to continuing to invest in the company and it's unique set of products."

"We are excited to partner with Banyan to continue building our legacy and supporting our customers," says Vaughn Mulcrone, Founder of NextChapter. "As we look towards the future, we know that Banyan shares our vision of continuing to grow the product within Minnesota and beyond."

Founded in 2008, Next Chapter automates the deployment and support of electronic document management solutions. Next Chapter has six software editions that are integrated with critical data applications and specifically tailored to caseworkers within county health and human services departments. For more information, please visit: http://nextchaptertechnology.com/

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a number of growing verticals including healthcare, education, media, transportation, and financial services. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com .

