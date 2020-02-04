Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of School Pathways

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of School Pathways LLC, a California-based company that provides a leading web-based student information system for Independent Study and online schools.

Founded in 2001 by two former teachers, School Pathways has grown to become the leading tailor-made software solution for public schools that support multiple educational models with a core focus on Independent Study and online programs. The company's cloud-based products are an essential piece to managing daily operations for administrators and teachers – from simplifying complex and critical state-level reporting to managing class enrollment and daily lesson plans.

"Over the years School Pathways has earned the reputation of providing best-in-class service for their clients," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We're delighted to partner with such a customer-focused management team in this new chapter for the company and are confident Banyan's expertise in growing industry-specific software companies will prove beneficial for clients over the coming years."

School Pathway's entire team is remaining onboard through the transaction, including the company's two executives, Amy Gruber, COO and Ben Fojas, CTO.

"Banyan gave us a fresh and disciplined look into our business operations and market strategy during diligence," says Fojas, "Our team is excited to realize a vision of School Pathways' next big steps with the insight from Banyan's collective experience to guide us on our way."

ABOUT SCHOOL PATHWAYS

School Pathways is a market leader in student information systems for Independent Study (IS) charter schools, districts, and county offices of education. In addition to a student information system, the company offers a specialized "Personalized Learning System" for their clients, a student and parent portal, and numerous tools for federal, state reporting and compliance. For more information, please visit: https://schoolpathways.com/.

ABOUT BANYAN SOFTWARE

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.

SOURCE Banyan Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.banyansoftware.com

