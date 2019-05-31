Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of vCreative

ATLANTA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of vCreative, a Florida-based company that delivers innovative cloud-based workflow software to broadcast and media companies.

vCreative is the nation's leading broadcast workflow software company, providing solutions that help radio, TV and media companies thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Founded by Jinny and John Laderer, vCreative was built on a single premise: produce software that dramatically increases efficiency and productivity in order to provide more time for revenue generating activities. The Laderer's commitment has never been stronger and they will continue on as CEO and CTO, driving strategy and managing the company's day-to-day operations alongside the current leadership team.

"As the media industry continues to evolve and change, our clients have been asking for new and custom workflow solutions to address digital, TV, programmatic, podcasting, promotions, and other non-traditional opportunities," says Jinny Laderer, CEO, vCreative. "In order to deliver, John and I knew that we needed a stronger foundation with deeper resources in technology, strategy and finance. With Banyan Software, we can accelerate the delivery of new products, integrations and the efficiency models urgently needed for media companies to thrive in today's changing market. Banyan provides vCreative a permanent home and the infrastructure needed to exceed our client's expectations."

"vCreative has earned the position of market leader due to an amazing team and corporate culture that is focused on client success, continuously listening and consistently improving the company's products to adapt to client needs," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "Our plan is to invest heavily in next-generation improvements in technology, including an immediate expansion of the team, that will ensure we continue to provide best-in-class products and client support to build upon the standard of excellence that Jinny and her team have created."

ABOUT VCREATIVE

vCreative is the nation's leading workflow software company providing over 4,400 local radio & television stations and media companies with software solutions that are fast, intuitive, dependable, and support revenue generating opportunities. Integrated product lines include: vPPO for production and continuity of ads, vPromotions for events, contest and liners. For more information, please visit: http://www.vcreativeinc.com .

ABOUT BANYAN SOFTWARE

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.

