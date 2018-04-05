Banyan Technology Introduces Industry Leading Local Carrier Connectivity

As the first platform to bring live carrier connectivity to the transportation management industry, expanding API connectivity to capture local carrier data allows Banyan Technology to offer insights into the full shipping process - from first mile, to final mile. This new connectivity imparts the same level of automation to first and last mile that Banyan has delivered for more than a decade to the LTL, TL and parcel market.

This comprehensive, live connectivity to local carrier shipments allows shippers to rate, book, and track both pickup and delivery of their first and last mile services. Through this connectivity, users will gain insight into pickup and delivery information in previously niche markets, including residential, rural, and metropolitan areas as well as warehouses, facilities, and distribution centers. Local carrier connections span across multiple carrier platforms and provide users with increased visibility in order to ensure the highest standard of performance.

"We're excited to integrate live connectivity to local carriers, as this gives our users a greater level of visibility into the entire shipping process that they have never experienced before," said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. "With greater access to real-time data from local carriers, we're confident that organizations will experience a boost in both productivity and profitability while ensuring customer satisfaction throughout the shipping process."

By utilizing Banyan Technology, organizations will experience a faster, more convenient shipping experience by eliminating the task of manual data entry. With connections to more than 1,400 LTL, TL and parcel carriers, and now more than 1,000 local carriers, shippers can utilize live connectivity through Banyan's API to make better informed decisions based on real-time data at all levels of the shipping process.

For more information on Banyan Technology and its newest local carrier enhancement, visit banyantechnology.com to learn more and to book a demo.

About Banyan Technology

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Banyan Technology is North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management. With more than 1,400 carrier connections and 34,000 client locations accessing the application, Banyan Technology provides commercial shippers, brokers, and 3PLs with unparalleled access to carrier data. These connections boost efficiency, improve visibility and deliver permanent reductions in shipping costs. For more information on Banyan Technology, visit our website banyantechnology.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banyan-technology-introduces-industry-leading-local-carrier-connectivity-300625043.html

SOURCE Banyan Technology

Related Links

http://www.banyantechnology.com

