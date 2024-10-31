Banyan to Display Jeep Gladiator at 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV

Gladiator will be auctioned off in 2025 with proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor, supporting families of military Veterans

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition Specialties , a subsidiary of Banyan Technologies Group (Banyan) , today announced the creation of a highly accessorized, street-legal off-roading vehicle based on the Jeep Gladiator platform. This innovative build will debut at SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas Nov. 5-8, showcasing cutting-edge performance enhancements and customization, engineered by industry experts to deliver high performance both on and off the road.

The Jeep Gladiator, developed and installed by top automotive professionals, will feature a range of upgrades and refinements designed to meet the demands of serious off-roading enthusiasts, combining durability, style and functionality. SEMA attendees can visit the West Hall Nov. 5-8 to view the Gladiator and speak with Tanvir Arfi, founder, chairman and CEO of Banyan and David Green, president of Competition Specialties Inc.

Following its SEMA debut, the custom-built Gladiator will be showcased at key industry events, trade shows, and car shows for 12 months. This tour will give off-roading and automotive enthusiasts nationwide the opportunity to see this unique vehicle up close, highlighting the craftsmanship and performance potential of Jeep's versatile platform.

After completing its event circuit, the vehicle will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor , a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

"This build represents the pinnacle of what our team at Banyan and Competition Specialties can achieve by combining precision engineering with innovative design to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle," said Arfi. "Our goal with the Gladiator isn't just to push the boundaries of off-roading technology. It's also to give back to the community, and auctioning this vehicle in support of Folds of Honor allows us to do just that."

About Banyan

Founded in 2018 by industry C-suite executives, Banyan Technologies Group (Banyan) has quickly grown into a major player in the automotive aftermarket. Banyan's current portfolio consists of several industry-leading companies that provide tech-enabled services and software to the best-known brands in the world.

About CSI

Competition Specialties Inc. (CSI) is the leading wholesale distributor of auto accessories in the Pacific Northwest, with a significant footprint along the entire West Coast. Founded in 1966, CSI has evolved into a regional powerhouse, recognized for carrying the industry's top brands and offering an expansive inventory of specialty truck and SUV accessories.

