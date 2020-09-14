Banyan Treatment Centers Opens Delaware Facility Due to Rising Area Drug Addiction and Mental Health Issues

MILFORD, Del., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Recovery Month as the opioid epidemic plagues the nation, with Delaware and surrounding regions being hit the hardest.

Banyan Treatment Centers opens a facility in Milford, DE on Sept. 14 due to an overwhelming demand for detox and drug addiction and mental health services in the region serving Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC. The area has been plagued with addiction.

"The team at Banyan Delaware in Milford will focus on each individual's desire to make life-altering changes that leads to the road of recovery. We'll provide compassionate and informed treatment consistent with the mission and philosophy at Banyan Treatment Centers," says Delaware born Joshua Gamaitoni, Vice President of Business Development for Banyan Treatment Centers nationwide.

Now with the onslaught of COVID-19, the region is also experiencing a spike in alcoholism and mental health issues. The Banyan Delaware facility in Milford will provide detoxification and residential services. These life-saving services treat dual diagnosis cases; people struggling with both alcohol and substance use disorders and mental health disorders.

"Many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic, which leads to depression, stress and increase in mental health disorders," said Banyan Treatment Centers National Public Relations Director Allison Seriani Rush. "At Banyan across the board, we're experiencing a high census."

Banyan Delaware is only a two-hour drive from these underserved communities. Demand by people needing help is huge because of the lack of treatment center options in these areas.

Delaware is also second in the nation to West Virginia for having the worst overdose deaths rates per 100,000. In 2018, Delaware had 401 overdose deaths. That rose in 2019 by eight percent to 431 deaths. In the first six months this year there were 199 overdose deaths.

"This increase is more than we've seen during the same six-month periods in 2018 and 2019, when we had record years of overdose deaths in the region," said Rush.

The Banyan Delaware facility in Milford marks the 12th location nationwide, with other facilities across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, California, and Illinois. The facility opens with 32 beds. When construction is completed at the end of 2020, the 34,000 square foot facility will have 60 beds.

Banyan provides an abundance of care options, including medically monitored detox, residential care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and inpatient care, and alumni services. The facilities also offer daily group therapy sessions and individual consulting on a weekly basis for stabilization and support.

Patients can attend smaller, more intimate settings therapy sessions as well as, gender-specific groups. Banyan also provides chiropractic services, acupuncture, and a Biofeedback Serenity Bed that is especially helpful for panic and anxiety disorders.

Banyan Treatment Centers is one of the largest privately-owned drug and alcohol and mental health addiction treatment center in the U.S. An independent study found that Banyan's success rate is 84 percent, that is 30 percent higher than other U.S. treatment centers at 54 percent.

The organization also has a Joint Commissioned Accreditation, which recognizes leadership in the industry, providing quality drug addiction and mental health treatment services. Joint Commission Accreditation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that certifies U.S. health care programs.

Banyan Treatment Centers are located in Philadelphia; Laurel Run, PA; Boston; Chicago; Gilman, IL; Boca Raton, FL; Pompano Beach, FL; Stuart, FL; Lake Worth, FL; Palm Beach Shores, FL; Palm Springs, CA and now Milford, DE.

To learn how Banyan Treatment Centers is changing the lives of addicted individuals, see the organization's media section or addiction blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.

