Banyan Treatment Centers Opens Waelder, Texas Facility Marking Its 13th Expansion Across the Nation

WAELDER, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Treatment Centers opened their 13th facility, Banyan Texas, on February 9th, 2021. Banyan Texas is located in beautiful Texas Hill Country, spanning 70 private, high fenced acres. This facility offers drug and alcohol detoxification and residential addiction treatment services in the most spectacular settings. These life-saving services treat dual diagnosis cases; people struggling with both alcohol and substance use disorders and mental health disorders.

Banyan Texas team cuts the red ribbon celebrating the launch of the new facility

The expansive property offers serenity and privacy yet is still less than an hour away from Austin, San Antonio, and about an hour and a half from downtown Houston. There are 20 fully furnished guest suites set over four spacious accommodation lodges. Patients can participate in treatment services while surrounded by natural beauty and wildlife in this world-class lodge, complete with fishing pond, hiking and walking trails, a fitness center, stone fireplace, shuffleboard, swimming pool and private chef prepared meals with commercial kitchens and spacious dining areas.

Banyan Texas programming includes state of the art medically assisted detoxification, group, individual and family therapies, experiential and evidence based best practices, and medically assisted treatments. Patients will have access to additional or adjunct therapies and experiences, as well as luxury amenities. Banyan Texas meets the needs of individuals addressing addictions and co-occurring mental health issues.

Patients can attend gender-specific groups, experiential art therapy, 12 step education, life skills, and Faith in Recovery. Banyan Texas also provides chiropractic services, acupuncture, and a Biofeedback Serenity Bed that is especially helpful for panic and anxiety disorders.

Veterans in Recovery is also located at Banyan Texas. This program helps veterans, their families and active military personnel. Banyan accepts in network and out of network private insurance and is a part of the VA TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

Banyan Treatment Centers is one of the largest privately-owned drug and alcohol and mental health addiction treatment center in the U.S. An independent study found that Banyan's success rate is 84 percent, that is 30 percent higher than other U.S. treatment centers at 54 percent. The organization holds a Joint Commission Accreditation, which recognizes leadership in the industry, providing quality drug addiction and mental health treatment services. Joint Commission Accreditation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that certifies U.S. health care programs.

Banyan Treatment Centers are located in Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, California and now Texas.

To learn how Banyan Treatment Centers is changing the lives of addicted individuals, see the organization's media section or addiction blog.

www.banyantreatmentcenter.com

