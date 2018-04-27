Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou Set to Reopen to Guests on April 28th, 2018

JIUZHAIGOU, China, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou is set to reopen to guests on April 28th this year following the reopening of Jiuzhaigou National Park in early March after 7 months of post-quake reconstruction efforts. A UNESCO World Heritage Site situated in the mountainous region of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jiuzhaigou National Park is famous for its otherworldly beauty and diverse ethnic cultures.
Opened officially in March 2017, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou is a picturesque mountain retreat 2,500 metres above sea level. Located 2.5 hours away from Jiuzhaigou Huanglong Airport and a 60-minute drive from Jiuzhaigou National Park, the resort allows guests easy access to the nature reserve while providing a Sanctuary for the Senses away from the hustle and bustle of city life and tourist crowds.
Since April 28th 2018, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou will reopen its doors and welcome guests back into the fairy-tale nature reserve, just in time to enjoy the late spring blossoms, sparkling lakes, and a 360 degree panoramic view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. To give guests an authentic Jiuzhaigou experience, the resort has curated an annual event calendar that includes a series of unique moments covering nature exploration and cultural immersion from May till the end of the year.
As a one-stop resort designed to delight all kinds of guests, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou presents a handpicked collection of luxury amenities. To celebrate its re-opening, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou welcomes all old and new guests with a special offer. From now until July 15th, 2018, book the Night On Us promotion on www.banyantree.com to enjoy one complimentary night for every two nights stayed. For a complete experiential package, book the 3 day 2 night Sense of Exploration package and enjoy daily breakfast, two set meals, and a half-day village tour including round-trip transfer and farmhouse lunch for two.
