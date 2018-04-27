Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou Set to Reopen to Guests on April 28th, 2018

Opened officially in March 2017, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou is a picturesque mountain retreat 2,500 metres above sea level. Located 2.5 hours away from Jiuzhaigou Huanglong Airport and a 60-minute drive from Jiuzhaigou National Park, the resort allows guests easy access to the nature reserve while providing a Sanctuary for the Senses away from the hustle and bustle of city life and tourist crowds.

Since April 28th 2018, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou will reopen its doors and welcome guests back into the fairy-tale nature reserve, just in time to enjoy the late spring blossoms, sparkling lakes, and a 360 degree panoramic view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. To give guests an authentic Jiuzhaigou experience, the resort has curated an annual event calendar that includes a series of unique moments covering nature exploration and cultural immersion from May till the end of the year.

As a one-stop resort designed to delight all kinds of guests, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou presents a handpicked collection of luxury amenities. To celebrate its re-opening, Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou welcomes all old and new guests with a special offer. From now until July 15th, 2018, book the Night On Us promotion on www.banyantree.com to enjoy one complimentary night for every two nights stayed. For a complete experiential package, book the 3 day 2 night Sense of Exploration package and enjoy daily breakfast, two set meals, and a half-day village tour including round-trip transfer and farmhouse lunch for two.

For more information, please contact：

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts Ms. Vivian Zhang Regional Director, Marketing Communication – China Email: Vivian.Zhang@banyantree.com

Great Xpectation Roy Zhong / Aron Lin Garcia Liu/ Dorothy Sheng Email: roy.zhong@greatx.cn / aron.lin@greatx.cn garcia.liu@greatx.cn / dorothy.sheng@greatx.cn Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou Ms. Yoyo You Director, Marketing Communications Tel: +86 837 889 8888 ext. 7080 Email: Yoyo.You@banyantree.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banyan-tree-jiuzhaigou-set-to-reopen-to-guests-on-april-28th-2018-300638037.html

SOURCE Banyan Tree Jiuzhaigou