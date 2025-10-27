Anchored in expertise, guided by experience, the company strengthens its identity and leadership for the next phase of growth.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the life of any company, a name reflects both where it has been and where it's headed. For Banyan Utility, the decision to rebrand as Anchor Utility, effective October 27, 2025, represents not just a new name but a renewed commitment to stability, trust, and partnership.

Since its founding in 2007, the company has served as a steady partner to multifamily owners and operators across the country—recovering costs, simplifying compliance, and empowering sustainability. "Anchor Utility captures the essence of what we've always provided," said Brian Stone, CEO. "We're the steady hand at the helm, guiding our clients through complexity with expertise and reliability. The name Anchor better reflects who we are today and where we're going tomorrow."

Banyan Utility Rebrands as Anchor Utility, Announces New Executive Appointments Post this

Embracing Growth and Steadfast Values

The rebrand to Anchor Utility underscores the company's three enduring brand pillars:

Anchored in Expertise: Over 100 years of combined industry experience, with a proven track record of saving clients an average of $7 per bill.





Over 100 years of combined industry experience, with a proven track record of saving clients an average of $7 per bill. Guidance You Can Trust: Dedicated consultants who act as a compass, offering clear direction and streamlined processes.





Dedicated consultants who act as a compass, offering clear direction and streamlined processes. Value That Holds Fast: Consistent cost recovery, compliance assurance, and ESG reporting that strengthen portfolios for the long haul.

"Our mission, culture, and values haven't changed," Stone emphasized. "What's changing is our ability to tell our story more clearly. Anchor represents confidence, trust, and performance that won't waver."

Strengthening the Leadership Team

Alongside the rebrand, Anchor Utility is proud to announce key leadership updates, including the promotion of Maliece Sorrows to Chief Operating Officer and the addition of two seasoned executives.

Maliece Sorrows, Chief Operating Officer

Maliece Sorrows has been a transformative leader in the utility management industry. Her career has centered on utility management and strategic partnerships for both student housing and multifamily, where she has made significant contributions to operational improvements and customer experience.

As COO of Anchor Utility, Sorrows will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, ensuring that service delivery remains seamless, efficient, and client-focused. Her role includes advancing Anchor's 65-point validation process, scaling technology integrations, and aligning cross-departmental teams to deliver consistent results across the portfolio. She will also lead efforts to enhance the client experience, from onboarding through ongoing support, and champion operational innovation that positions Anchor for long-term growth.

"In every role, my focus has been on aligning operations with client needs while building teams that deliver consistency and excellence," said Sorrows. "As COO of Anchor Utility, I'm excited to help chart the course for our next chapter—driving operational innovation, strengthening client partnerships, and ensuring our service remains anchored in expertise and guided by experience."

Mark Gentile, Executive Vice President of Sales

Mark Gentile brings two decades of leadership experience in rental housing and utility management, with a proven track record of building world-class sales organizations and driving revenue growth. Prior to joining Anchor, he led high-performing teams at leading PropTech and payment service providers, partnering with the nation's largest multifamily owners and operators to deliver innovative solutions that improve operations and elevate the resident experience.

As EVP of Sales, Gentile is responsible for executing Anchor's go-to-market strategy, expanding market share, and equipping his team to deliver exceptional results for clients. "As I step into this role, I see a tremendous opportunity to build on Anchor's foundation of trust and expertise," said Gentile. "Our clients face complex challenges in utility management, and my focus will be on equipping our team to deliver measurable results, expand our reach, and continue positioning Anchor as the steady partner this industry needs."

Brian Willie, Vice President & General Counsel

Brian Willie is one of the earliest legal experts in the multifamily utility billing industry, with more than two decades of experience shaping legislation and compliance frameworks that continue to guide the sector today. His career includes senior leadership roles at NWP Services Corporation and RealPage, where he played a pivotal role in contracts, compliance strategy, and operational growth.

At Anchor, Willie provides strategic counsel to the leadership team, strengthens compliance across operations, and supports growth with deep expertise in regulatory affairs, contract negotiation, and government relations. "I've spent my career working at the intersection of utility billing, compliance, and regulation, and I'm excited to bring that experience to Anchor Utility," said Willie. "This is a company that values doing things the right way—anchored in expertise, with a long-term view of client success. My goal is to help navigate regulatory complexity while supporting Anchor's growth and protecting our clients' interests."

Looking Ahead

With its new identity and leadership team, Anchor Utility is poised to expand its reach while holding fast to its foundation. Clients can expect the same dedicated team, processes, and measurable outcomes they know—now unified under a name and leadership team that symbolizes the company's true role in the industry: a trusted compass in utility management.

"Anchor isn't just a new name," Stone concluded. "It's a promise—that we will continue to navigate challenges, chart opportunities, and provide steady guidance for our clients, today and well into the future."

About Anchor Utility

Anchor Utility, formerly Banyan Utility, is the trusted compass for multifamily operators navigating the complexities of utility management. Since 2007, the company has provided expert-led services, proven processes, and measurable results across the U.S. With a national presence, a 65-point bill validation process, and a commitment to ESG-ready practices, Anchor helps clients stay on course toward savings, compliance, and sustainability.

SOURCE Anchor Utility