Banyan Utility Welcomes Jeff Duerstock as New Vice President of National Sales

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Utility is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Duerstock as Vice President of National Sales. With over 17 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, Duerstock brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record of driving growth in multifamily solution products.

Jeff Duerstock, CAS

Larry Bellack, Banyan's Chief Revenue Officer, commented,"Jeff's deep expertise and leadership in multifamily energy solutions will be pivotal as we continue to scale our operations. His ability to drive innovation and build relationships will strengthen our position as a leader in the utility management space."

Duerstock's career began in 2006 after earning his BA in Advertising and Communication from Ball State University. Since then, he has held various leadership roles at both local and national levels, specializing in energy solutions and marketing innovations tailored to the multifamily industry. His involvement in committees, task forces, and leadership development programs has made him a recognized voice in the industry, including his work with the NAAEI Certified Apartment Supplier program and as an NAA Leadership Lyceum Graduate.

In his new role at Banyan, Duerstock will focus on accelerating the company's growth and expanding its reach across the multifamily sector.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join Banyan, especially at this moment," said Duerstock. "I'm eager to dive back into the utility space, disrupt the status quo, and elevate the UEM game in multifamily. Banyan is on the brink of exceptional growth, and I'm excited to be a part of that journey."

Banyan Utility looks forward to the leadership and expertise Duerstock will bring in shaping the future of the company's national sales strategy.

About Banyan Utility

Banyan Utility, formerly Multifamily Utility Company, was founded in 2007 and is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

