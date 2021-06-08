Banza Partners with Oath Pizza to Bring Its Chickpea Pizza Crust to Restaurants for the First Time Ever

Banza's partnership with Oath comes just seven months after a grocery launch for its chickpea pizza. A first-to-market innovation, Banza has driven incremental growth for the pizza category and quickly become the fastest-selling frozen pizza crust in the country.

"Since we launched our pizza in grocery, we've found that 50% of people who are buying it are brand new to frozen pizza. We're thrilled that Oath is bringing our chickpea pizza crust to restaurants for the first time," said Mike Tarullo, Chief Operating Officer at Banza. "Our partnership gives us the opportunity to help people feel great about incorporating more pizza nights into their routine."

Banza and Oath Pizza are committed to using the highest quality ingredients that allow people to feel great about eating the foods that they love, like pizza. Oath takes pride in its inclusive, customizable menu options and Banza's chickpea pizza crust answers to a key consumer request for a pizza option that's both gluten-free and vegan. The partnership was solidified shortly after the latest USDA guidelines were published, recommending people eat chickpeas, beans and lentils 1-3 times per week—however, about 80% of the country is not doing so. The partnership with Oath not only allows Banza to reach more people and further its mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas, but also offers new and delicious ways for people to introduce chickpeas into their lifestyle.

"Oath Pizza is proud to be the first restaurant to offer Banza's chickpea pizza crust. The partnership stems from our shared core values, so Banza is the perfect addition to Oath's 100% feel-good menu featuring thoughtfully-sourced toppings and wholesome, fresh produce" said Drew Kellogg, Chief Executive Officer at Oath Pizza. "Banza's chickpea pizza crust meets our high-standards for taste and texture, and uniquely satisfies the dietary needs of our vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free guests—allowing us to inspire happiness in even more people."

Banza pizza crust will be available as a part of Oath Pizza's permanent menu offering for dine-in, pickup, delivery, and curbside at oathpizza.com or through Oath's mobile app. Guests will be able to create their own chickpea pizza and select from a range of Oath's premium ingredients, such as their housemade tomato, basil pesto and truffle sauces, traditional and plant-based cheeses and proteins, fresh veggies, and garnishes. Additionally, Banza Pizza will be available for nationwide shipping as part of the Oath Pizza Party Packs available on oathpizza.com, where people can make their own pizza creations at home.

About Banza

Banza makes comfort foods out of chickpeas, including pasta, pizza, rice, and mac & cheese. Since 2014, Banza has been on a mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans because of their positive impact on human and environmental health. Today, Banza's chickpea products are available in 17,000 stores nationwide, and it is the fastest-growing pasta brand in the country. For more information about Banza, please visit www.eatbanza.com .

About Oath Pizza

Founded in 2015 on Nantucket, Oath Pizza is known for their quality ingredients and one-of-a-kind crust. The hand-stretched dough is grilled and seared in avocado oil, topped with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, and quick-cooked to perfection. The result is a lighter, personal craft pizza you can indulge in and still feel good about. Oath Pizza also caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and sensitivities by offering vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. Today, Oath Pizza serves 100% feel-good pizza to over 50 communities across the country making a positive impact one pizza at a time. For more information, visit oathpizza.com or @oathpizza on Instagram.

