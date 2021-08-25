Banza Pizza Launches At Retailers Nationwide Including Walmart, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and Thrive Market

Banza Pizza, the first-ever commercial chickpea-based crust available in the U.S., offers 1.5x the protein, 2x the fiber and fewer net carbs and sodium than other traditional and better-for-you pizza crusts. Unlike cauliflower-based pizza crusts, which often use cheese and eggs, Banza's crust is made of whole, plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, olive oil, yeast and oregano to deliver on the crispy crust and doughy center people crave in a slice. Consumer demand for better-for-you alternatives to comfort foods in grocery stores continues to increase, with the total better-for-you pizza category having grown 41% in the past two years. Banza Pizza is proving to be a consumer favorite and is already the fastest-turning frozen pizza crust brand in the U.S.

"Our mission is to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans because of their benefits to human health and the environment," said Mike Tarullo, Chief Operating Officer at Banza. "This means making nutritious foods available everywhere people shop, and in every aisle of the store. We're proud to have made a better-for-you pizza that delivers on the classic pizza experience people love, while helping people get more chickpeas into their diets."

Chickpeas have many benefits to both human health and the environment, and the latest USDA dietary guidelines recommend people eat chickpeas, beans and lentils 1-3 times per week - however, only 20% of the country is doing so. The rollout of Banza Pizza in grocery stores not only allows Banza to reach more consumers, but offers new and delicious ways for people to eat more chickpeas.

In addition to growing its retail presence, in June 2021, Banza announced its first restaurant partnership with Oath Pizza as a permanent menu offering. Banza's chickpea crust replaced the pizza chain's previous gluten-free and cauliflower crusts and marked the first time a chickpea pizza crust was available at a national pizza chain.

For more information on Banza and for Banza's store locator, visit eatbanza.com .

About Banza

Banza makes comfort foods out of chickpeas, including pasta, pizza, rice, and mac & cheese. Since 2014, Banza has been on a mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans because of their positive impact on human and environmental health. Today, Banza's chickpea products are available in over 18,000 stores nationwide, and it is the fastest-growing pasta brand in the country. For more information about Banza, please visit www.eatbanza.com .

SOURCE Banza

Related Links

www.eatbanza.com

