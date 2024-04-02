Baobab Network Acquires Reflector Marketing to further strengthen their support for African startups

Baobab Network expands startup support capabilities for African entrepreneurs with the acquisition of South African-based strategy and branding agency Reflector Marketing.

Acquisition empowers Baobab's portfolio companies with specialised in-house marketing, branding, and digital services, amplifying their potential for success and funding.

Move aligns with Baobab's commitment to invest in 1000 African startups by 2033.

NAIROBI, Kenya and DURBAN, South Africa, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baobab Network ("Baobab"), an early-stage investor that backs startups across Africa, today announced the acquisition of Reflector Marketing, a strategy and branding agency headquartered in South Africa.

Klyne Maharaj, Founder and CEO of Reflector Marketing, will join Baobab as Director of the Accelerator

Founded in 2022 by Klyne Maharaj, Reflector Marketing has established itself as a specialist agency offering strategic marketing, branding, and digital services tailored to startups' needs. With a diverse clientele spanning 5 continents, including prominent names like Jem, Opus and Batelle, Reflector has played a pivotal role in helping startups across a range of industries refine their positioning and scale.

Commenting on the acquisition, Toby Hanington, Co-Founder of Baobab, said the move epitomised Baobab's ambitious plans and long-term commitment to investing across Africa.

"Baobab has made no secret that we want to become the leading early-stage investor across Africa. To do so, we're always thinking about what value we create for founders, on top of our capital investment. We've worked with the Reflector team since early 2023, and the move the acquire them is a testament to the work they've already done with our portfolio. We have incredibly ambitious long term growth plans and bringing in Klyne and his team will definitely expedite those."

Klyne Maharaj, Founder of Reflector Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about the synergies between the two entities:

"Our goal has always been to help the world's best startups nail their positioning, win their markets, and raise capital to fuel their growth. Now, as part of Baobab, we're excited to focus our efforts exclusively on supporting entrepreneurs in Africa. Baobab already has a phenomenal team that have made a profound impact on Africa's venture ecosystem. Together, we'll build the most powerful capabilities team of any early-stage investor on the continent."

Klyne and his wider team will join Baobab, with Klyne assuming the role of Director of the Accelerator. This integration will enable Baobab to offer comprehensive in-house support to its portfolio companies, further enhancing their growth and investment readiness.

Learn about Baobab here and Reflector Marketing here.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Baobab Network