Baozun (BZUN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Baozun Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Baozun Inc. ("Baozun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZUN) for violations of federal securities laws.

On November 21, 2019, Baozun announced third quarter ("3Q19") financial results that came in lower than the market had been led to expect and provided dismal fourth-quarter 2019 ("4Q19") financial guidance. Following this news, Baozun shares plummeted approximately 17.5% on November 21, 2019.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the communications with investors contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Baozun investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

