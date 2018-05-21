Baptist Emergency Hospitals In San Antonio Again Receive Coveted Five-Star Rating From CMS

"Our goal will always be to provide the highest quality of care to ensure we remain on top of our own expectations, and the expectations of our community," said Kyle Kirkpatrick, President of the Texas Region for Emerus Holdings. "This five-star rating from CMS is truly a reflection of the hard work and commitment of all our dedicated employees – including physicians, nurses, patient access specialists, ER techs, radiology techs, PCAs, therapists, engineers, dietary aides, administrators and support staff. It provides further reassurance to San Antonio residents that the quality of care we provide is among the best in the nation."

The five-star rating reaffirms the excellence demonstrated by the San Antonio hospitals year after year. Its emergency and inpatient departments have been recognized with the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award, a national symbol of achievement given to the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country, for five consecutive years. In 2017, Baptist Emergency Hospitals, a partner of Emerus Holdings, received the prestigious Pinnacle Award of Excellence for Inpatient Patient Experience, which recognizes the top three performers, based on an overall combined mean score for a three-year award period.

The star ratings can be found on CMS' Hospital Compare website, which has information about the quality, safety and customer experience at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country. The ratings are provided to the public to help patients make educated decisions about which hospitals to use. Data is analyzed in categories such as mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, efficient use of medical imaging and unplanned hospital visits.

The patient experience summary star ratings are distinct from CMS' overall quality star ratings, which are scheduled to be updated in July. In addition to the 213 hospitals recognized with five stars, the CMS assessment showed:

1,177 received four stars

1,522 received three stars

495 received two stars

59 received one star

ABOUT BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM

Baptist Health System is a trusted provider of health care in San Antonio and South Texas. The System includes six acute-care hospitals (Baptist Medical Center, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, Northeast Baptist Hospital, and St. Luke's Baptist Hospital) in San Antonio and Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, which offer more than 1,674 licensed beds. All six hospitals have earned Accredited Chest Pain Center designation. The San Antonio hospitals have Primary Stroke Center Certification. The system also includes Baptist Regional Children's Center, Baptist Breast Center, Baptist Cancer Center, HealthLink wellness and fitness center and physical rehabilitation centers. Other entities include Baptist M&S Imaging Centers, community health and wellness programs, ambulatory services, medical office buildings and School of Health Professions. The system is part of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, based out of Dallas, Texas. More information is available at www.baptisthealthsystem.com.

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first and largest operator of micro-hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus' distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

