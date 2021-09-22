Baptist Health Care and Florida Blue collaborate to provide local businesses affordable health insurance options

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truli for Health (Truli), an affiliate of Florida Blue and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a new health maintenance organization (HMO). It is being offered in select Florida markets to give small and medium-size businesses a new option for high quality, easily accessible and more affordable health care coverage for employees. Through a collaboration with Baptist Health Care in northwest Florida, area employers can begin enrolling in the plan Oct. 1.

The COVID-19 public health crisis has emphasized the essential need for accessibility to health care for individuals and businesses. Helping businesses access quality, affordable and personalized health care is Truli's priority. Greater access to care means healthier communities and workplaces. This new HMO meets the needs of our local business community that often struggles with the financial cost of health coverage for employees.

Truli offers members a unique solution to this challenge by supplying easy-to-understand plans and affordable costs for employers, plus convenient access to top local health care providers for members. Truli and its anchor providers are joining forces to deliver a patient-centered, value-based care plan that helps members navigate the health system for the care they need, when they need it.

In northwest Florida, Baptist Health Care is the anchor provider working with Truli to deliver this fresh approach to local employers and their employees. The area's only locally based health system, Baptist Health Care will work with Truli and other like-minded providers who have high standards for affordability and quality. Providers include Florida Blue-affiliated GuideWell Primary Care, which is operated by Baptist Health Care.

"As a health care system and one of the largest non-governmental employers in the area, we understand the responsibility and reward of investing in a healthy workplace," said Mark Faulkner, president and CEO, Baptist Health Care. "We offer an extensive primary care/specialist provider network and convenient locations throughout our community. Partnering with Truli for Health and Florida Blue to support our local businesses brings affordable benefit solutions to employers and exceptional care options to their teams."

"Florida Blue has a long-standing relationship with Baptist Health Care, and we are extremely pleased to be working with them and our other provider partners through Truli for Health that was built from the ground up to leverage value-based care," said Andy Marino, president of Truli for Health. "We believe there's a way to deliver affordable, customized care that promotes greater collaboration across health care providers and payors, leading to a better experience, plus lower costs to patients and businesses. We appreciate Baptist's commitment to our vision for serving local employers in an innovative new way."

When faced with rare and complex conditions, local providers can coordinate specialized care options for Truli members through their local health system or via participating providers, including Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Businesses can learn more at truliforhealth.com, eBaptistHealthCare.org or call 855-50-TRULI (855-508-7854).

About Truli for Health

Truli for Health is a new kind of health care company that offers simple and affordable HMO plans built for small and mid-size employer groups. An affiliate of Florida Blue, the company's forward-thinking approach focuses on the patient-doctor relationship, in partnership with local, high quality doctors and health systems in Florida. Truli for Health is the trade name of BeHealthy Florida, Inc., and is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Baptist Health Care

Baptist Health Care is a not-for-profit health care organization based in northwest Florida that is committed to helping people throughout life's journey. The organization is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Baptist Health Care continuously strives to be a national leader in quality and service. Baptist Health Care includes three hospitals, four medical parks, Andrews Institute for Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine and a large network of primary care and specialty physicians. Baptist Health Care is one of the largest non-governmental employers in northwest Florida.

