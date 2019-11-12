Baptist Health Care Chooses MetricStream to Fortify its Audit Management Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Health Care, a not-for-profit health care organization, has selected MetricStream, the independent market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) apps and solutions, to automate, standardize, and centralize its audit management program. The MetricStream Internal Audit Management App will provide a single, unified system to manage multiple types of audits, including financial and IT audits, across Baptist Health Care's network of hospitals and clinics. The app, built on a scalable GRC platform, will also deliver real-time reporting and intelligence to accelerate decision-making.

Based in Pensacola, Florida, Baptist Health Care is committed to helping people throughout life's journey. A 2003 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, the organization is also a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network that places evidence-based medical research and clinical innovation at its fingertips. With more than 7,300 employees and employed physicians, Baptist Health Care is the second largest non-governmental employer in northwest Florida.

The MetricStream Internal Audit Management App will replace manual audit processes at Baptist Heath Care with automated workflows, thereby improving audit efficiency. It can also be leveraged to align audits to strategic imperatives, objectives, and risks. Advanced capabilities for risk-based audit planning, workpaper management, and reporting will help optimize audit productivity and value.

"We are delighted to have Baptist Health Care as a client," said Gaurav Kapoor, COO, MetricStream. "The health care sector is under constant pressure to keep pace with regulatory changes and risks while demonstrating a culture of integrity. Our apps and solutions help organizations drive performance based on a core of good governance, risk awareness, and compliance which enables them to thrive in the market without comprising on their values. We are pleased to see Baptist Health Care take steps along this direction to further their GRC journey."

Baptist Health Care is a community-owned, not-for-profit health care organization committed to helping people throughout life's journey. The organization is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. www.ebaptisthealthcare.org

MetricStream is the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and quality management, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with an operations and GRC innovation center in Bengaluru, India. www.metricstream.com

