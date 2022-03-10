Baptist Health Expands Hicuity Health Tele-ICU Partnership

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced the expansion of its telemedicine services relationship with Baptist Health, a 9-hospital system. In this expansion, tele-ICU services were extended to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, a facility which provides care to residents throughout western Kentucky.

The introduction of Hicuity Health tele-ICU at the Madisonville facility provides around-the-clock critical care support to its Baptist Health team members and their patients. Hicuity Health critical care specialists now provide 24/7 monitoring and intervention for the most critically ill patients in collaboration with Baptist Health clinicians.

"The Hicuity Health team serves as an extra layer of care that reassures doctors that their patients are vigilantly monitored even when they are not present in the room," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mohan Rao. "There is a deep sense of relief knowing that emerging issues are dealt with immediately, and patients are receiving the highest recommended level of care at a moment's notice. We know having intensivists covering these patients reduces the risk of complications and improves patient outcomes."

"Hicuity Health is pleased to grow our Baptist Health system relationship with the addition of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville to our community of clients," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "Our technology-enabled care supports the Baptist Health team and helps improve clinical outcomes for their patients, assisting Baptist Health to achieve its critical care goals."

Hicuity Health is currently contracted to serve more than 115 hospitals in 30 states. Hicuity Health's team of U.S. board-certified providers and other clinicians conducts 1.2 million patient interactions annually while caring for 120,000 patients.

About Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is a 410-bed acute and skilled care facility with a special emphasis on community outreach and training students to provide medical care in rural areas. For its patients, the hospital has clinics conveniently located in nearby communities to provide care close to home. Overall, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville offers 37 points of care by a network of providers representing a wide variety of specialties.

Specialized, comprehensive services include the Jack L. Hamman Heart & Vascular Center for heart care, including electrophysiology, the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center and mother and baby care, including a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Recognized as a pioneer, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville was the first Kentucky hospital outside a metropolitan area to offer open heart surgery.

The hospital has earned Pathway to Excellence® designation for excellence in nursing services by the American Nursing Credentialing Center.

In 2012, the hospital – formerly known as the Trover Clinic and Regional Medical Center joined Baptist Health and in 2021 became Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, a joint venture of Baptist Health and Deaconess Health systems.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual nursing, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 11 clinical care centers that serve our more than 115 hospital partners located in 30 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

Caring Edge Insights | LinkedIn |Twitter

SOURCE Hicuity Health