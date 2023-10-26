Baptist Health Lexington selects RayStation

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Baptist Health Lexington, Kentucky, USA, has begun implementation of the treatment planning system RayStation®*.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RayStation will be used to treat patients at Baptist Health Lexington as well as Baptist Health Hamburg. It will be used to plan for a wide range of delivery systems, including linear accelerators from Elekta and Varian as well as CyberKnife and Tomotherapy from Accuray. RayStation will also be used for high dose rate brachytherapy planning. The configuration includes advanced features such as fallback planning, multi-criteria optimization, dose tracking and adaptive radiation therapy.

Chris Roty, President, Baptist Health Lexington, says: "We are pleased to be able to implement RayStation in our Baptist System. We have many different technologies available for radiation therapy delivery, and the ability to plan for virtually all of these systems on one platform provides us with a level of efficiency and flexibility that will provide significant benefits to our patients."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are happy to add these centers to our growing installed base. The strategy for RaySearch has from the beginning been to support virtually all commercially available machines. Right now, RayStation is the only treatment planning system available that can facilitate a unified workflow for such large and diversified centers as Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Hamburg and we are looking forward to a successful collaboration."

The order was received and delivered in Q3, 2023.

