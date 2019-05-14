Baptist Health Partners with PatientPing, Enabling Real-Time Care Coordination Across Acute and Post-Acute Care Settings

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care coordination platform, today announced a new partnership with the Baptist Health Accountable Care Organization (ACO), Baptist Health Care's ACO located in Louisville, Kentucky, which participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The innovative partnership, which marks PatientPing's entry into Kentucky and southern Indiana, will allow providers within Baptist Health's network of hospitals, care centers, physician offices and health facilities, to monitor patient care events in real time to enhance patient outcomes and care coordination across the state.

Through the partnership, Baptist Health will have access to real-time notifications (Pings) from healthcare organizations within PatientPing's national network, whenever and wherever patients receive care, and will also aim to provide critical patient context at the point of care (Stories) to help inform care decisions.

"Our partnership with PatientPing will bring Baptist Health and our ACO to the next level of statewide care coordination," said Gerard Colman, CEO of Baptist Health. "As an ACO participating in risk-based arrangements, it is imperative that our providers are equipped with the resources they need to quickly and effectively collaborate with one another. With PatientPing, we're excited to take the next step toward true interoperability and improve outcomes for our patient populations."

Baptist Health's rollout of PatientPing began in March of 2019 in its Louisville market. PatientPing will be rolled out in phases to the system's other seven markets in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The first phase will enable nurse care advisors with Baptist Health's ACO to receive Pings on patients who receive care in emergency department settings.

"This real-time notification provides the opportunity for timely intervention and collaboration with emergency department staff," said Isaac J. Myers, MD, chief health integration officer for Baptist Health and president of the Baptist Health Medical Group.

"We're excited to expand our national network into Kentucky and southern Indiana through our partnership with Baptist Health," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "We're proud that innovative ACOs, such as Baptist Health, have chosen PatientPing to assist them with intelligent electronic notifications and our care coordination platform to improve both patient and organizational outcomes."

HIEs, hospitals, post-acute facilities, ACOs, community physicians and health plans across the nation are leveraging PatientPing to collaborate on their shared patients across the healthcare continuum. PatientPing is rapidly accelerating its nationwide network in order to reduce overall healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care coordination platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform allows providers to collaborate on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care–and allows provider organizations, payers, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com .

About Baptist Health

Founded in 1924 in Louisville, Ky., Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves. The Baptist Health family consists of nine hospitals (eight owned and one managed); employed and independent physicians; more than 300 points of care in 75 Kentucky counties, seven counties in Illinois, six counties in Southern Indiana and two counties in Tennessee, including: outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care and retail-based clinics; outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers; home care; occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics; and fitness centers.

Baptist Health's eight owned hospitals include more than 2,400 licensed beds in Corbin, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville, Paducah, Richmond and New Albany, Ind. Baptist Health manages Hardin Memorial Health, a 300-bed hospital in Elizabethtown. Baptist Health employs more than 20,000 people in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Baptist's physician network, Baptist Health Medical Group, has about 1,100 employed providers, including about 600 employed physicians, plus more than 2,000 independent physicians. Learn more at BaptistHealth.com.

