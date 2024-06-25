Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Kentucky

The hospital is a joint venture between Baptist Health and Encompass Health.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baptist Health and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announce the opening of Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 11800 Bluegrass Parkway in Louisville, Kentucky.

The hospital provides essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

"We are excited to celebrate the opening of our joint venture hospital with Baptist Health, with the unified goal of providing high-quality patient care to patients of the Louisville community," said Troy Dedecker, president of Encompass Health's Central region. "With our patients at the forefront of our minds, we have designed the hospital to accommodate all of their needs as they regain strength, function, hope and independence. The hospital's one-story building design provides patients with greater accessibility as they are transferred to different treatment and non-treatment areas of the hospital, and more convenient access for families and visitors."

"Baptist Health Louisville has provided award-winning inpatient rehabilitation services for more than four decades," said Jonathan Velez, MD, hospital president. "This conveniently located, stand-alone facility is an expansion of those services. We are pleased that many of our staff are continuing to serve patients in this new joint-venture location."

"It's been 33 years since Baptist Health cut the ribbon on a newly constructed hospital," said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. "This project is a sterling example of meeting strategic goals by marrying next-generation healthcare with improving access to care to meet the needs of our communities."

Hospital amenities include private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a dining room, an in-house pharmacy and a dayroom area. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians provides physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

About Baptist Health

Opening its doors in 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky, Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves. The Baptist Health family consists of nine hospitals, employed and independent physicians, and more than 450 points of care, including outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, home care, fitness centers, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics.

Baptist Health's eight owned hospitals include more than 2,300 licensed beds in Corbin, Elizabethtown, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Richmond and New Albany, Indiana. Baptist Health also operates the 410-bed Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in Madisonville, Kentucky in a joint venture with Deaconess Health System based in Evansville, Indiana. Baptist Health employs more than 24,000 people in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Baptist Health is the first health system in the U.S. to have all of its hospitals recognized by the American Nursing Credentialing Center with either a Magnet® or Pathway to Excellence® designation for nursing excellence.

Baptist Health's employed provider network, Baptist Health Medical Group, has more than 1,775 providers, including approximately 820 physicians and 955 advanced practice clinicians. Baptist Health's physician network also includes more than 2,000 independent physicians.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 163 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

