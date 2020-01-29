Baptist Health System, Emerus Open Baptist Emergency Hospital at Kelly

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest Baptist Emergency Hospital at Kelly in Southwest San Antonio is open for business today, following a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place Jan. 23.

The nearly 18,000-square-foot micro-hospital at 806 Cupples Road is being built through a partnership of San Antonio-based Baptist Health System and Emerus Holdings Inc.

Featuring a state-of-the-art emergency department and eight in-patient beds, the facility will be staffed by emergency medicine physicians, experienced nurses and clinical specialists dedicated to providing the same level of compassionate, personalized care that have made Baptist Health System, one of the nation's leading healthcare systems.

The new hospital will operate 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted. This is the eighth facility of its kind that will be owned and operated under the Baptist Health System and Emerus joint venture.

Baptist micro-hospitals improve access to care within neighborhoods across San Antonio. "With the addition of this new micro-hospital near Kelly Field, no resident of San Antonio is more than eight to 10 minutes away from our emergency services," said Matt Stone, Baptist Health System CEO. "Our micro-hospitals also enhance care by providing direct integration with our large network of hospitals and specialists."

Craig Goguen, CEO of Emerus, agreed. "We are excited to again combine our experience with the medical expertise and commitment to excellence we share with the Baptist Health System," Goguen said. "Baptist Health is a trusted name in the San Antonio region. This beautiful new emergency hospital will have an immediate positive impact on the community. We are proud to be offering specialized emergency medical care where the residents need it the most, close to home," he said.

Goguen added, "We're excited to be partnering with such a vibrant San Antonio community, and we will be making a donation to the community's college scholarship fund, which supports local students as they reach to achieve their educational goals."

For more information, please visit: https://www.baptistemergencyhospital.com

About Baptist Health System

Baptist Health System is a Community Built on Care. A trusted provider of hospital, health and wellness services in San Antonio and South/Central Texas, the system includes six acute-care hospitals (Baptist Medical Center, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, Northeast Baptist Hospital and St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, and Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels), which offer more than 1,700 licensed beds. The hospitals have all earned Chest Pain Center Accreditation and Primary Stroke Center Certification. St. Luke's Baptist is a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The system also includes the Baptist Children's Hospital, Baptist Orthopedic Hospital, Baptist Cancer Care Services and HealthLink fitness and physical rehabilitation centers. Other affiliated entities include seven MedPost Urgent Care Centers, seven Baptist Emergency Hospitals, the Baptist Physician Network, Baptist M&S Imaging Centers, ambulatory services, medical office buildings and the Baptist School of Health Professions. Baptist Health System is a Community Built on Care. It is part of Tenet Healthcare based out of Dallas, Texas. Learn more at www.baptisthealthsystem.com.

About Emerus

Emerus is the nation's first and largest operator of neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based neighborhood hospitals and acute care facilities. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patent-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus' distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

Media Contact: Patti Tanner

Richard Bonnin Director of Communications, Arizona & Texas

Senior PR Consultant Tenet Health

Emerus Holdings Inc. Patti.Tanner@baptisthealthsystem.com

richard.bonnin@emerus.com 210.875.0199

281.840.9820

SOURCE Emerus

Related Links

http://www.emerus.com

