Baptist Heart Institute celebrates 40th anniversary of Mid-South's only adult heart transplant program

Baptist's VAD program, ranked fourth in nation for volume, celebrates 30 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Heart Institute at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis recently marked the 40th anniversary of the only adult heart transplant program in the Mid-South and the 30th anniversary of the first implantation of a ventricular assist device to extend the life of heart failure patients.

Baptist Heart Institute at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis and Mid-South Transplant Foundation united nine heart transplant recipients with their donor families during the largest-known meeting of its kind on National Donor Day.

Baptist Memphis has performed 498 adult heart transplants since the first procedure was performed on Oct. 21, 1985. Baptist has implanted almost 600 left ventricular assist devices and more than 200 HeartMate 3 devices in the past 30 years, making Baptist Memphis fourth in the nation in volume, according to Abbott Cardiovascular.

"These aren't just numbers — they represent lives saved, hope restored and a vision fulfilled," said Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, director of Advanced Heart Failure, Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at Baptist Heart Institute. "We believe advanced heart failure care and ventricular assist device technology should be available to every patient who needs it. Baptist is proud to offer these services locally and keep our patients close to home for heart failure treatments."

In February 2025, Baptist Heart Institute and Mid-South Transplant Foundation united nine heart transplant recipients with their donor families during the largest-known meeting of its kind on National Donor Day. And although the average life expectancy post-transplant is 12 to 13 years, Baptist's first heart transplant recipient lived 21 years post-transplant. Baptist's longest surviving heart transplant patient, who is still living, celebrated the 32nd anniversary of his transplant in October 2025.

Baptist Heart Institute at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis offers comprehensive heart services, including the only certified adult heart transplant and the only adult extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) programs in the Mid-South. Baptist also offers advanced cardiac care for patients through the Baptist Advanced Heart Failure Program. As a premier heart diagnostic, treatment and research facility, Baptist Heart Institute is the region's largest and most comprehensive provider of mechanical and circulatory support devices and therapies. Baptist's heart transplant team of cardiologists, surgeons, doctors, nurses and other dedicated staff members provide follow-up care to approximately 170 post-heart transplant recipients across five states. To learn more about the heart transplant program at Baptist Heart Institute, please visit baptistonline.org/services/heart/heart-transplant.

