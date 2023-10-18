Baptist Memorial and Anderson Sign Shared Mission Agreement

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Memorial Health Care, which is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and Anderson Regional Health System (ARHS), located in Meridian, Mississippi, have signed a shared mission agreement with plans to formally merge in January 2024. 

Baptist Memorial is a not-for-profit health system that operates 22 hospitals across West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas. It is the largest health system in Mississippi and the state's fourth largest employer.

"We are excited to join forces with ARHS to extend our faith-based mission to this part of Mississippi," said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. "Both organizations are proud of the exceptional care we provide. ARHS has a proven track record of success in this region, and we're very experienced in delivering care in all types of Mississippi communities. Together, we have more than two centuries of combined health care experience, and we want to use this knowledge and expertise to bring a new level of care to this community."

Baptist Memorial and Anderson share a similar foundation, with each having a long-standing history of community-based health care and a strong reputation for high-quality care. Baptist Memorial started in 1912 with one hospital in downtown Memphis, and it is now one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health systems. Anderson first opened in 1928 as a 30-bed infirmary and is now a comprehensive regional health system serving East Mississippi and West Alabama. With this partnership, Baptist Memorial will serve more than half of Mississippi's population.

"As part of our strategic plan to strengthen the mission of ARHS, a partnership with a larger health system provides a number of benefits for patients, physicians and employees," said John G. Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Regional Health System. "The combination of these two faith-based systems supports a shared vision to enhance the delivery of clinical services. By joining Baptist Memorial, ARHS will be stronger and more equipped to meet the needs of our patients for many years to come."

After merging with Baptist Memorial, Anderson will maintain operations with local leadership, and patients will continue receiving advanced, high quality care, close to home. 

Baptist Memorial Health Care offers a full continuum of care to communities throughout the Mid-South and Central Mississippi. The Baptist system, which consistently ranks among the top integrated health care networks in the nation, comprises 22 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas; more than 5,400 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 800 providers; home, hospice and psychiatric care; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by Baptist Health Sciences University. The Baptist system employs more than 19,100 people, and in fiscal year 2022 contributed more than $455 million in community benefit and uncompensated care to the communities it serves. The Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Memphis estimates that Baptist Memorial Health Care's annual economic impact is more than $2.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.baptistonline.org.

Anderson Regional Health System is the most comprehensive health system in the East Central Mississippi/West Central Alabama area and the established leader in offering premier medical services. With two hospitals, a regional cancer center, and a network of clinics, Anderson's health care professionals are committed to the mission of providing a heritage of healing and improving life for the people they serve. For more information, visit www.andersonregional.org

News Releases in Similar Topics

