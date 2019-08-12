Bar Boulud Introduces The "Coq au Vin Sandwich"

In the tradition of Daniel Boulud's famed db Burger, the new Coq au Vin Sandwich brings a French sensibility to an American-style sandwich. It starts with farm-raised chicken thighs that are marinated and braised in red wine. The chicken is then fried and glazed with a rich red wine jus, and garnished with bacon, frisée and crispy shallots. The mouthwatering sandwich is stacked upon a house-made potato bun by our award-winning Chef Boulanger Francois Brunet.

"I just love Coq au Vin, but wanted to come up with something more approachable for the summer - this sandwich bridges that gap," quipped Chef Dieter. "Who doesn't like crispy chicken, bacon and red wine?"

The Coq au Vin Sandwich was featured throughout New York City's Restaurant Week and was so popular that they are extending its run. The Coq au Vin Sandwich is available at lunch and brunch for $19, and at dinner for $21. Bar Boulud New York is located at 1900 Broadway, New York, NY 10023, across from Lincoln Center.

For more information, please visit https://www.barboulud.com/nyc/

About Bar Boulud:

Bar Boulud serves seasonal French fare, an impressive selection of traditional terrines and pâtés curated by famed Charcutier Gilles Verot, and award-winning wines. An homage to Chef Daniel Boulud's childhood of growing up in the French countryside with rustic local dishes, Bar Boulud is a casual bistro located across from Manhattan's Lincoln Center. A rotating selection of big bottles by the glass offers the opportunity to try spectacular wines in an approachable format. The main dining room, with its contemporary design and a curved ceiling meant to replicate a wine cave, includes seating at a communal table as well as a bar and cozy booths. Dine al fresco on our outdoor terrace, situated along Broadway's 'Restaurant Row.' A destination in and of itself, join us for pre or post-theatre dining or as your regular neighborhood spot.

SOURCE Bar Boulud New York