Bar Dates for Sexual Abuse Claims and General Claims in The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York Bankruptcy

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York ("Diocese" or "Debtor") has filed bankruptcy in order to restructure its nonprofit organization. This bankruptcy impacts the rights of Sexual Abuse Survivors against the Diocese in the case, In re: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, Case Number 20-12345 (Bankr. S.D.N.Y.).

Who Should File a Sexual Abuse Claim? Anyone who was sexually abused on or before October 1, 2020, and believes the Diocese may be responsible for the sexual abuse must file a claim. This includes sexual abuse in connection with any entity or activity associated with the Diocese. Sexual Abuse Claims include, but are not limited to: sexual misconduct, touching, inappropriate contact, or sexual comments about a person or other behaviors that led to abuse, and regardless of whether they thought the behavior was sexual abuse or not.

When to File a Sexual Abuse Claim? Regardless of how old a Sexual Abuse Survivor is today or when the sexual abuse occurred, they need to file their claim so that it is received by 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 14, 2021. If Sexual Abuse Survivors do not file a timely Sexual Abuse Claim, they may lose rights against the Diocese and against Diocese Related Entities, including any right to compensation. If they have a sexual abuse claim against any such Diocesan parish, school or affiliated ministry, they may have a claim against the Diocese. Note that only the Diocese is in bankruptcy. If they have a claim against any Diocese Related Entity, they must take separate action to preserve their rights. The Sexual Abuse Bar Date of August 14, 2021 is not subject to further extension if the window created by the Child Victims Act is lengthened by the State of New York.

Information provided by Sexual Abuse Survivors will be kept private.

When to File a General Bar Date Claim? For a non-sexual abuse claim, they will need to file so that it is received by 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 30, 2021.

More information: Visit https://dm.epiq11.com/drvc or call 1-888-490-0633 for more information.

