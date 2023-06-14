BAR DOG WINE ANNOUNCES AMERICA'S NEXT TOP BAR DOG

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Dog, a range of easy-drinking California wines, is excited to announce Bentley, a 7 lb. rescue Griffonshire from Chicago has been named America's Next Top Bar Dog. Following a search of nearly 13,000 entries from across the U.S. and Canada, Bentley will become the newest face of Bar Dog Wine, adorning the Red Wine label set to release in 2024.

Bentley was rescued 5 years ago from Protectors of Animals in Hartford, CT by his Pet Mom Vanessa Szymanski. After spotting him on Petfinder.com, Vanessa fell in love with Bentley and they have been inseparable since. As a fan of Bar Dog Wine, Vanessa had bottles personalized last year with Bentley's photo, which she also serves at her Chicago Brussels Griffon meetups.

"Bar Dog wine would like to congratulate Bentley and Vanessa on winning the title of America's Next Top Bar Dog," explained Jenna Duran, Bar Dog Vice President of Marketing. "Created to bring wine and dog lovers together, we were thrilled by the response and engagement from our loyal customers. We look forward to featuring Bentley on next year's Bar Dog label."

Producing impeccable wine for humans who love dogs, Bar Dog is known for award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Additional varietals include Red Blend, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Sparkling. Bar Dog is available nationally with primary markets CA, MI, TX, NC and IL.

For more information, visit www.bardogwine.com or @bardogwine on Instagram.

About Bar Dog Wine
Bar Dog is a delectable California wine made to be enjoyed every day. For the love of dogs and all they bring to our lives, Bar Dog wines has committed to supporting rescue shelters across North America in partnership with the Petfinder Foundation. The Bar Dog Operations Grant via Petfinder Foundation awards grants distributed directly from an annual $50,000 fund supported by the sales of Bar Dog wines in the U.S. and Canada. To date, Bar Dog has donated over $95,000 in total and supported over 8,000 animals in need. These non-restricted operating grants help shelters provide pet food, supplies, and veterinary treatment for dogs awaiting adoption.

