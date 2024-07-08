Bar K Named "Best Dog Bar" in USA TODAY's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar K, the innovative dog park, bar, and restaurant with locations in Kansas City, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City, has been named "Best Dog Bar" in the USA TODAY 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition, awarded through a popular vote following a selection by a panel of experts and USA TODAY editors, highlights Bar K's unique contribution to the pet and hospitality industry.

Since opening its doors in downtown Kansas City in 2018, Bar K has revolutionized the dog park bar concept. The company has transformed traditional dog parks from unsupervised public spaces with limited amenities and safety measures into professionally managed, fully staffed destinations that cater to both pets and their owners.

Bar K Revolutionizes the Dog Park Experience, Earning Top Honors Nationwide Post this

Unparalleled Facilities and Services

Bar K's facilities set the industry standard with expansive, two-acre dog parks featuring state-of-the-art play structures designed to entertain and challenge dogs of all sizes. In addition to these parks, each Bar K location includes multiple bars and restaurants offering an array of food and beverage options, ensuring that both pets and their owners have a delightful experience. The venues also boast versatile event spaces and stages, making them ideal for hosting a variety of activities and events.

Collaboration with Industry Leaders

To create a fun, secure, and enriching environment, Bar K collaborates with leading veterinarians, animal behaviorists, and professional trainers. This partnership ensures that every aspect of the park is designed with safety and enjoyment in mind, fostering a joyful atmosphere for members, guests, and their dogs.

Community Engagement and Pet Welfare

Demonstrating a strong commitment to community involvement and pet welfare, Bar K organizes weekly adoption events in collaboration with local rescues and shelters, showcasing the company's dedication to making a positive impact.

Leadership and Future Growth

Brendan Sheil, Bar K's initial lead investor, recently spearheaded another investment round to support the company's national expansion. A key player in this growth is Tim Schoenfelder, a seasoned hospitality and pet industry executive, who has been appointed CEO. "We're honored to be recognized for our leadership in this industry," said Schoenfelder. "We will continue to create opportunities for people and dogs to socialize and bond."

"Bar K is the best dog bar in America, and we plan to get even better," added Schoenfelder.

Discover why Bar K is celebrated as America's top dog bar. Find your nearest location or learn more by visiting www.barkdogbar.com.

About Bar K

Bar K is a groundbreaking destination that combines a thoughtfully designed, fully staffed dog park with a modern bar, restaurant, and event space. Founded in Kansas City in August 2018, Bar K fosters connections among community-minded individuals and their dogs in a joyful, creative environment. The company has expanded to St. Louis and Oklahoma City, with plans for further growth nationwide. For more information, visit www.barkdogbar.com.

Contact:

Tim Schoenfelder

Bar K - CEO

Phone - 865-805-5158

Email - [email protected]

SOURCE Bar K Dog Bar