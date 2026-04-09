Bar Keeper's Friend Unveils New Visual Brand Identity for the First Time in a Decade

Iconic American cleaning brand evolves to meet modern needs—helping consumers care for the things that matter most

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Keeper's Friend, the household cleaning brand trusted for more than a century, today unveiled a refreshed visual identity rooted in a simple belief: the things people use and love deserve care. Rolling out across the full product portfolio, the update introduces a modernized logo and packaging system designed to enhance clarity, cohesion, and usability.

Bar Keeper's Friend unveils new visual brand identity across the full product portfolio including its powder cleanser, soft cleanser and multi-purpose cleaner.

As more consumers focus on preserving their belongings, Bar Keeper's Friend is evolving to meet that shift—repositioning itself as a go-to cleaning solution for both everyday upkeep and long-term care.

"Bar Keeper's Friend has always been about helping people care for the things they rely on," said Felicia Zhang, Head of Marketing at Bar Keeper's Friend. "This refresh brings our core ethos to the forefront, making it easier for consumers to understand how Bar Keeper's Friend fits into daily routines—from quick cleanups to deeper restoration across surfaces like stainless steel, ceramic, copper, brass, and aluminum."

As a nod to its loyal customer base, Bar Keeper's Friend is also introducing a limited-edition silicone lid for its classic Powder Cleanser, a highly requested upgrade designed to improve storage and ease of use.

The rollout is further supported by a creative partnership with home restoration experts The Brownstone Boys, Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon, reinforcing Bar Keeper's Friend's role in helping consumers refresh, revive, and restore the spaces and objects they value most.

Designed in collaboration with global branding firm Jones Knowles Ritchie, the new visual identity elevates the brand while making its capabilities more intuitive—particularly for those discovering Bar Keeper's Friend for the first time.

"Bar Keeper's Friend is one of those rare brands with cultural clout and genuine product credibility," said Apirat Infahsaeng, Creative Director at Jones Knowles Ritchie. "Our goal was to modernize the identity without losing the character that made it iconic. The result is a system that feels contemporary while honoring the brand's heritage and the trust they've built over the last 144 years."

About Bar Keeper's Friend

Founded in 1882, Bar Keeper's Friend is a trusted provider of premium household and commercial cleaning solutions. Today, the brand is known for its powerful, science-backed formulas that effectively remove rust stains, mineral deposits, soap scum, tarnish, and other tough stains from a variety of hard surfaces. With a legacy of quality and innovation, Bar Keeper's Friend continues to be the go-to choice for consumers, professionals, and businesses seeking superior cleaning performance. For more information, visit barkeepersfriend.com.

Media Contact

Trailblaze for Bar Keeper's Friend

[email protected]

SOURCE Bar Keeper's Friend