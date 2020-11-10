Bar Louie Partners With No Kid Hungry To Help Fight Childhood Hunger This Holiday Season

1 in 4 kids in the United States could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need.

Donate now online by visiting: https://bit.ly/3ds59Mv

As an arm of Bar Louie's charitable giveback program, Louie Loves, Cocktails for a Cause offers a new way for Guests to give back to their community. In addition to our guests' support, Bar Louie has also pledged a minimum guaranteed donation of $75,000 to No Kid Hungry in this initiative. This is the beginning of what will become a year-round give back program benefiting national and local charitable organizations.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Bar Louie," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "With support from partners like them, we can ensure children have access to healthy meals during this pandemic and in the recovery to come."

The Bourbon & Spice is a new cocktail created by Senior Vice President of Beverage, Chef Steve Madonna. "As a Gastrobar, we get a chance to serve food to Guests every day, but there are many people in our communities that are unable to afford meals for their family," said Chef Madonna, "Now more than ever, with so much uncertainty, we knew that we had an obligation to help those in need."

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to www.barlouie.com/franchise.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contact : Kayla Dillon, 214-845-4800 xt.153/ [email protected]

SOURCE Bar Louie

