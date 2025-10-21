Bar None Auction Awarded California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Contract for Statewide Surplus Equipment and Vehicle Sales

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar None Auction, a leading industrial and heavy equipment auction company headquartered in Sacramento, has been awarded the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) contract to manage the statewide sale of surplus road maintenance and fleet equipment.

With thousands of new fleet vehicles and pieces of equipment purchased by the State each year, the older fleet must be sold — and Bar None Auction will manage that process through its open and competitive public auctions that return maximum value to California taxpayers.

Delivery of service trucks to be sold at auction

The auctions will feature a wide variety of fleet and maintenance assets, including:

Motor graders

Wheel loaders

Street sweepers

Work trucks and dump trucks

Utility trucks and passenger vehicles

Trailers and other support equipment

All equipment will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, without minimums or reserves, from Bar None Auction's permanent facilities in Sacramento, CA and Fontana, CA, ensuring convenient statewide access for both buyers and sellers.

"We're honored to have been selected by Caltrans to manage this important statewide contract," said Joshua Seidel, President of Bar None Auction. "Our team is committed to delivering a professional, open, and competitive auction experience that serves both the State of California and the buying public. This partnership underscores Bar None Auction's reputation for integrity, efficiency, and proven results as the West Coast's leading industrial auction company."

Bar None Auction sells thousands of items every month on behalf of government agencies, utility companies, contractors, and private fleet operators. The company will sell approximately 65,000 items at auction this year from its West Coast locations, including Sacramento, Fontana, Fresno, and Woodburn, Oregon.

If you are interested in participating at auction to buy Caltrans equipment, visit www.BarNoneAuction.com and create a free account. Registration is open to the public and only takes a few minutes to get started.

In addition to government surplus, Bar None Auction also accepts consignments from contractors, fleet owners, and the general public — offering sellers a simple, effective way to turn surplus assets into cash. To learn more or to discuss selling your equipment, talk to one of our representatives today at (866) 372-1700 or visit www.BarNoneAuction.com.

About Bar None Auction

Founded in 1993, Bar None Auction is a full-service auction company specializing in the sale of heavy equipment, commercial trucks, government surplus, and industrial assets. With permanent California locations in Sacramento, Fontana, Fresno, and another in Woodburn, Oregon. Bar None Auction conducts monthly public auctions serving thousands of buyers and sellers nationally and internationally.

Contact: Jeff Huber

Bar None Auction

Phone: (866) 372-1700

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.BarNoneAuction.com

SOURCE Bar None Auction