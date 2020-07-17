Bar-S partners with the Jackson County Health Department to keep employees and the community safe by testing its workforce in Altus, Okla., for COVID-19

ALTUS, Okla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar-S Foods of Altus, Oklahoma is conducting a facility-wide, mass-testing event for its entire workforce of approximately 650 people and any interested members of the community on Friday, July 17, 2020.

"Bar-S has been focused on taking all necessary steps to keep our employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Regional Division Vice President of Operations David Tucker. "These actions have included providing information and education about the virus, training, and personal protective equipment to our workforce, as well as implementing new protocols involving physical distancing, health screenings, and increased cleaning frequencies."

"When we were informed that a number of our employees tested positive for COVID-19 at our Altus location, we immediately took action," said Tucker.

The steps Bar-S has taken to care for its employees in Altus include:

Conducting tracing for all positive cases and notifying employees as appropriate;

Encouraging every employee to be tested at the company's expense; and

Coordinating with the Jackson County Health Department to provide on-site testing for employees on July 17 .

"Bar-S is proud to partner with the Jackson County Health Department as we try to prevent the spread of COVID–19 in the community," said Tucker.

