Bar Soap Market size to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, Beaumont Products Inc., CST Soap, Dr. Woods Products, and more to be key players of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bar soap market is estimated to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.31%. The bar soap market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bar soap market are Beaumont Products Inc., CST Soap, Dr. Woods Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., John Drury and Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Manos Soap Co., Natura and Co Holding SA, Neals Yard Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Original Bradford Soap Works Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Twincraft Skincare, Unilever PLC, Vanguard Soap, and VVF Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bar Soap Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Beaumont Products Inc: The company offers various types of bar soaps such as aloe vera, vitamin E, honeysuckle, and tea tree, under the brand Clearly Glycerin bar soaps.
  • Dr. Woods Products - The company offers various types of bar soaps such as raw black soap with shea, peppermint castile soap with fair trade shea butter, and tea tree castile soap with fair trade shea butter.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers various types of bar soaps and toilet soaps such as Cinthol.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC accounts for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the diverse population are significantly contributing to the growth of the global bar soap market in APAC. In addition, the cultural preferences in India and affordability are also positively impacting the growth of the market in the region. For example, in India, several traditional beauty rituals and holistic wellness practices leverage the use of bar soaps infused with natural ingredients that align with local botanical knowledge. Furthermore, other factors that are fuelling the growth of the market in APAC include rising urbanization and increasing disposable income. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Growing hygiene awareness
  • Key Trend - Growing use of sustainable materials in soap bar packaging
  • Major Challenges - Growing consumer awareness about the toxicity of chemical ingredients 

 Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the synthetic segment is significant during the forecast period. 

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

