Bar Soap Market size to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, Beaumont Products Inc., CST Soap, Dr. Woods Products, and more to be key players of the market - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bar Soap Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Beaumont Products Inc: The company offers various types of bar soaps such as aloe vera, vitamin E, honeysuckle, and tea tree, under the brand Clearly Glycerin bar soaps.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC accounts for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the diverse population are significantly contributing to the growth of the global bar soap market in APAC. In addition, the cultural preferences in India and affordability are also positively impacting the growth of the market in the region. For example, in India, several traditional beauty rituals and holistic wellness practices leverage the use of bar soaps infused with natural ingredients that align with local botanical knowledge. Furthermore, other factors that are fuelling the growth of the market in APAC include rising urbanization and increasing disposable income. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Growing hygiene awareness

Growing hygiene awareness Key Trend - Growing use of sustainable materials in soap bar packaging

- Growing use of sustainable materials in soap bar packaging Major Challenges - Growing consumer awareness about the toxicity of chemical ingredients

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the synthetic segment is significant during the forecast period.

