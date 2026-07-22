The independent Los Angeles menswear label answers the week's most-asked fashion question — including the meaning of the Faravahar lapel pin seen by millions

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The question millions asked after Sunday's World Cup Final now has an answer. The white suit iShowSpeed wore during his performance was made by BARABAS, an independent menswear brand from Los Angeles. So was the lapel pin. And so were the blue suits worn that same night by conductor Gustavo Dudamel and his musicians.

BARABAS: the small LA brand behind iShowSpeed's white World Cup Final suit and Gustavo Dudamel's blue. Post this iShowSpeed performs at the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, wearing the white BARABAS Endless Brushed Cotton Suit and the brand's Faravahar lapel pin. Gustavo Dudamel and his musicians at the World Cup Final in the blue BARABAS Palma Pinstripe Suit, made by the independent Los Angeles menswear brand.

The suit is the BARABAS Endless Brushed Cotton Suit. The pin is a Faravahar, a symbol of the ancient Persian philosophy of good thoughts, good words, and good deeds. The blue worn by Dudamel and his musicians is the BARABAS Palma Pinstripe Suit. All three are original BARABAS designs, cut and finished in the brand's signature bold style.

BARABAS has no sponsorship, partnership, or affiliation with iShowSpeed, Gustavo Dudamel, or FIFA. Both appearances were the artists' own wardrobe choices — which is exactly why the moment took off. Within hours of the Final, posts asking about "the mysterious LA brand" drew millions of views, as clips of the performance and close-ups of the pin spread across TikTok, X, and Instagram. Among iShowSpeed's more than 50 million followers, the pin became a story of its own.

One of the loudest stars on the internet and one of the most celebrated conductors in the world — plus an entire orchestra — showed up to the same global stage in the same small brand. Nobody planned it. That, the company says, is the point.

"BARABAS was built for people who refuse to blend in, and that has never meant one kind of person," said Sam Esteghball, CEO of BARABAS. "On Sunday, the loudest performer on the internet and the most elegant men in classical music stood on the biggest stage on earth in our clothes. We had nothing to do with it — and that's the best part. No campaign could ever say it better."

BARABAS is based in Los Angeles and makes bold, statement menswear: slim-cut suits, shirts, and accessories with intricate patterns and standout detailing. Its designs have been worn at the Oscars, the Grammy Awards, and the Cannes Film Festival, and the brand ships worldwide from its Los Angeles headquarters. This is not the company's first surprise viral moment — BARABAS made international headlines in 2016 when its shirts appeared in a Rolling Stone interview seen around the world.

The Endless Brushed Cotton Suit worn by iShowSpeed, the Faravahar lapel pin, and the Palma Pinstripe Suit worn by Dudamel and his musicians are available now in limited quantities at www.barabasmen.com. The brand says it is restocking both suits as demand grows, with updates posted to @barabasmen on Instagram.

SOURCE Barabas Men