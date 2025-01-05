Baracoda Unveils BConnect: The World's First AI-Powered Platform for Rapid IoT Development

Privacy-by-design, low-code platform helps companies bring AI-driven smart devices and gamified apps to market 5 times faster.

LAS VEGAS and PARIS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT innovation leader Baracoda today unveiled BConnect, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform the development of smart products, AI algorithms, and applications across industries. Leveraging Generative AI and a low-code architecture, BConnect simplifies collaboration and speeds up product development cycles — all within a privacy-by-design, GDPR-compliant framework.

Baracoda - Introducing BConnect platform

Informed by Baracoda's two decades of IoT development experience, BConnect offers a revolutionary GenAI-powered interface to translate specifications into actionable tasks, along with a comprehensive catalog of tested, secure components to generate code, SDKs, and demonstrators. With BConnect, innovators and technical leaders develop working prototypes in days instead of weeks, paving the way for digital solutions that:

simplify the sourcing of products locally and ensure compliance;

improve user experience and loyalty for consumer packaged goods (CPG) products;

enhance patient therapy adherence for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers.

For years, companies launching connected products encountered multiple challenges resulting in high development costs, such as: extended development cycles, prolonged lead times for hardware components, complex vendor management and integration, not to forget security and privacy concerns. The journey from prototyping to scaling was riddled with obstacles. It often required restarting from scratch to bring workable prototypes to market and effectively manage their lifecycle.

BConnect removes these barriers with interoperability at its core, simplifying IoT development and fostering seamless collaboration across global teams and contractors. By unifying firmware, iOS, Android, and backend systems, it ensures effortless synchronization and bridges gaps between stakeholders, enabling GDPR compliance and delivering secure, user-friendly products. Its adaptable design empowers innovators to build scalable, future-proof solutions, breaking down silos and fostering industry-wide collaboration.

Building on this foundation, BConnect simplifies the journey from prototyping to scaling with real-time AI deployment capabilities on smartphones or in the cloud. Offering unmatched flexibility and speed, its built-in product lifecycle management system prevents scaling issues, handling multiple solution versions effortlessly while avoiding chipset vendor lock-in.

"Baracoda's 22 years of experience deploying connected objects for global brands means that we have already encountered every development obstacle and built a way to hurdle it," said Thomas Serval, CEO of Baracoda. "BConnect takes what we've learned and turns it into a conveyor belt for deploying products that will improve people's lives."

BConnect has already been adopted by leading Fortune 500 companies to create connected products that enhance user experiences, drive adoption, and improve efficiency. With over 60 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Baracoda's technology has impacted millions of users.

About Baracoda

Established on three continents, Baracoda is a leader in Daily Healthtech. Baracoda infuses connected tech into the everyday routine, leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamiﬁcation and more. Baracoda launches products and scale business alongside global market leaders, relying on a unique B2B2C business model. Its CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to recognize daily habits that improve health and wellness.

