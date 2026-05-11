Barbachano International Achieves Top 10 Ranking on Forbes' List for 10 Consecutive Years

Firm ranks #9 in Executive Search and #8 in Professional Recruiting in 2026

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, has once again been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Recruiting Firms. In 2026, the firm ranked #9 among America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and #8 among America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, marking its 10th consecutive year of recognition.

The milestone underscores Barbachano International's consistent performance in delivering high-impact leadership talent and advisory solutions to organizations navigating growth, transformation, and increasingly complex, cross-border operating environments.

Forbes' annual rankings, developed in partnership with Statista, are based on independent recommendations from recruiters, hiring managers, HR leaders, and candidates. The list highlights firms recognized for excellence in quality, execution, and client impact across executive search and professional recruiting.

"A decade of recognition is meaningful, but what matters most is the consistency behind it," said Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, CEO of Barbachano International. "Our clients engage us for critical leadership decisions, roles that shape performance, culture, and long-term value creation. Being ranked in the Top 10 reflects our team's ability to deliver talent that performs, scales, and endures."

Since first appearing on the list in 2017, the firm has steadily strengthened its national standing, reaching the Top 10 in both categories in 2024 and maintaining that position through 2025 and 2026.

The recognition comes at a time when organizations face heightened demands for leadership capable of driving results in dynamic, global, and culturally diverse environments. Companies are prioritizing executives who combine strategic perspective with execution discipline, cultural adaptability, and measurable business impact.

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the discipline our team brings to every engagement," said Octavio Lepe, Executive Vice President. "We are focused on delivering leaders who create tangible outcomes, whether stabilizing operations, scaling growth, or leading transformation."

Since 1992, Barbachano International has partnered with organizations across industries including manufacturing, technology, consumer products, life sciences, automotive, aerospace, agribusiness, and hospitality. The firm advises clients on executive search, leadership recruiting, and talent strategy across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Latin America, with particular strength in navigating cross-border, multicultural, and multi-market environments.

This continued recognition reinforces Barbachano International's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking leadership that drives performance, strengthens organizations, and delivers sustained results.

About Barbachano International

Barbachano International is a Forbes-recognized, Top 10 executive search and leadership advisory firm. Since 1992, the firm has partnered with organizations to identify and secure high-impact executives and professional talent across a broad range of industries and markets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Mexico and Florida, and supported by NPAworldwide Recruitment Network partners in more than 50 countries, the firm delivers talent solutions that align leadership capability with business strategy and measurable outcomes, particularly in complex, cross-border and multi-market environments.

Media Contact

Company: Barbachano International, Inc.

Contact: Claudia Lorenzo

Email:[email protected]

Phone: 619-427-2310

Website: www.bipsearch.com

SOURCE Barbachano International, Inc.