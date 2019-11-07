Barbados' Airport Grants Five-Year Media Contract to Clear Channel Airports

Titled "The Caribbean's Leading Airport," by the World Travel Awards, CCA will amplify this distinction by integrating a striking array of digital and printed screens throughout the terminal. Leaning in to a "less-is-more" approach aligned with Barbados' culture, CCA's fusion of high-tech media, sponsored mobile charging stations and spectacular large-format displays amongst concourse environs will maximize revenue for GAIA and captivate passengers for brands.

"Our diligence confirmed that Clear Channel Airports is the airport media innovator and leader," said Terry Layne, Acting CEO, Grantley Adams International Airport, "The sophisticated media program CCA proposed is comprehensive, best-in-class and will deliver what brands want, and, improve the overall experience for our valued customers."

Brands benefitting from the GAIA's new media program range from among industries such as tourism, banking and finance, real estate, international business, retail and distribution. In addition, its thriving rental market, driven by the tourist population, attracts many foreign homebuyers.

The 430 square kilometer coral island features sun-filled beaches, luxurious accommodations, and a wealth of sporting and cultural attractions. The country often avoids the worst effects of the Caribbean's tropical storms and hurricanes during the rainy season as it's located southeast of the region, outside the principal hurricane strike zone. This makes it easier for travelers to choose Barbados as a vacation destination.

GAIA's airport traffic for 2018 was 2.19 million reflecting the continued yearly increase from the dip in 2013 when there were 1.85 million passengers using the airport. GAIA offers daily flights to and from other Caribbean islands connecting to major cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe. GAIA provides about 26 international destinations including London, Manchester, Boston, New York, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Frankfurt, Toronto and Panama and more.

Media program displays include:

4-mm LED video wall

Illuminated and non-illuminated tension fabric displays

Exhibit and specialty displays

FreeCharge™ station

Glass wraps

"Welcome to Barbados " theming

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for over 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of airport advertising and sponsorship programs. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 260 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. To learn more about Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor, visit www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com.

