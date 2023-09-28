Barbados to host next Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum in June 2024

Sustainable Energy for All

28 Sep, 2023, 04:28 ET

Landmark gathering on sustainable energy will be held in the Caribbean for the first time and will aim to spark action on a just and equitable energy transition

VIENNA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum will be held in Bridgetown, Barbados from 4-6 June, co-hosted by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and the Government of Barbados, led by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The SEforALL Global Forum has become the landmark global gathering to drive faster, broader progress towards universal access to sustainable energy as laid out in UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7). It is a platform for government, business and finance leaders, entrepreneurs, and youth and community representatives from around the world to come together to broker new partnerships, spur new investment and address emerging challenges.

The 2024 event will give particular focus to the imperative for a just and equitable energy transition that delivers climate progress while forging development opportunities for low- and middle-income countries by improving energy access.

It will build on the Bridgetown Initiative, started by Prime Minister Mottley, to review how we can reform development finance to mobilize sufficient funds, on the right terms, for equitable and sustainable development.

This will be the sixth Global Forum convened by SEforALL, an international organization dedicated to ending energy poverty and fighting climate change. In 2022 the event was held in Rwanda and convened more than 1,300 delegates in person from 116 countries, with more than 3,000 participants online.

Prominent speakers at the 2022 edition included H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, and Founder, Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies; and Hon. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Supporting Quotes

"Barbados is committed to a sustainable energy transition within our borders and beyond. That is why we are proud to partner with Sustainable Energy for All on this Global Forum, which will be a pivotal moment in the fight for climate justice and ensuring developing countries are supported with their energy transition efforts."

"Our goal is to raise ambitions and to continue to signal to the world that the fight against climate change also presents a sustainable development opportunity. We look forward to showcasing these opportunities and more at the SEforALL Global Forum."

- Senator the Honourable Lisa Cummins, Minister of Energy and Business Development, Barbados

"Under Prime Minister Mottley's leadership, Barbados has become a trailblazer for a just and equitable energy transition. I cannot think of a more fitting place to hold the 2024 SEforALL Global Forum, which will generate bold ideas, commitments and collaborations aimed at ending energy poverty and climate change.

- Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy

About Sustainable Energy for All

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) is an international organization that works in partnership with the United Nations and leaders in government, the private sector, financial institutions, civil society and philanthropies to drive faster action towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030 – in line with the Paris Agreement on climate. We work to ensure a clean energy transition that leaves no one behind and brings new opportunities for everyone to fulfil their potential.

Find out more at www.seforall.org

