Barbara Bonnette Inducted into the National Auction Hall of Fame: A Momentous Milestone for the First Generation Auctioneer

Bonnette Auction Company

25 Jul, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnette Auction Company proudly announces the induction of its founder, Barbara Bonnette, into the prestigious National Auctioneers Hall of Fame. This honor marks a remarkable milestone in Barbara's career, recognizing her outstanding contributions and exemplary achievements in the auction industry. The induction ceremony took place on July 20, 2023 during the National Auction Association's annual convention, celebrating the most exceptional professionals in the field.

Barbara Bonnette National Auction Hall of Fame Induction
Since its establishment in 1987, Bonnette Auction Company has continuously thrived under Barbara Bonnette's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the art of auctions. Barbara's passion and expertise have not only propelled her company to national acclaim but have also set a standard of excellence within the industry.

One of the highest honors bestowed upon auctioneers, the induction into the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame represents a crowning achievement for Barbara Bonnette. Her accomplishments extend beyond her exceptional career as an auctioneer. Her significant contributions to the auction community include being inducted into the Louisiana Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2014 and serving on the National Auctioneers Association's Board of Directors, Foundation Board, and Education Committee. Her dedication to the industry's growth and education has left an indelible mark on aspiring auctioneers.

Barbara's unyielding commitment to excellence has earned her company numerous national and state marketing awards, solidifying Bonnette Auction Company's position as a leader in the auction industry.

"I am humbled and deeply honored to be inducted into the National Auction Hall of Fame," said Barbara Bonnette. "It has been an incredible journey from being a first-generation auctioneer to achieving such recognition in the industry. I am incredibly grateful to my team at Bonnette Auction Company, our loyal clients, NAA and everyone who has supported me throughout my career."

The entire team at Bonnette Auction Company and Louisiana Outdoor Properties congratulates Barbara Bonnette on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to continuing their tradition of excellence under her guidance.

Barbara Bonnette is deeply grateful to her family for their unwavering support throughout her career. Their belief in her and encouragement have been invaluable in her pursuit of excellence, and she attributes her success to their love and presence in her life.

About Barbara Bonnette and Bonnette Auction Company:

Barbara Bonnette is a first-generation auctioneer who founded Bonnette Auction Company in 1987. With her unparalleled expertise, passion, and dedication, Barbara has taken her company to great heights, earning numerous awards along the way. From winning the 2006 International Champion Auctioneer title to being inducted into the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame, Barbara's journey has been an inspiration to many within the industry.

Bonnette Auction Company is a renowned auction firm that specializes in a wide range of auctions, including real estate, equipment, business liquidations, and more. With a focus on professionalism, integrity, and innovation, the company has established itself as a leader in the auction industry, serving clients across the world.

For more information about Barbara Bonnette and Bonnette Auction Company, please visit www.BonnetteAuctions.com

Media Contact:
Wendi Ford
Auction Manager
Bonnette Auction Company
Phone: 318-443-6614
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.BonnetteAuctions.com

SOURCE Bonnette Auction Company

