Barbara Bush Foundation Announces Six New Board Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is pleased to announce the following recent appointments to its Board of Directors.

LaMar Bunts has spent much of his career driving growth and global expansion at technology companies like Dell, Silicon Graphics and ITM Software (acquired by BMC Software). More recently, he has been a leader in several innovative education technology startups and is currently the CEO and co-founder of The Beanstalk Initiative, an organization devoted to empowering youth by strengthening their financial capability and enabling wealth generation.





Lynn Hirshfield is a leader in the entertainment industry, with deep experience in film, television and publishing. She currently serves as senior vice president of strategic alliances at Participant Media, the world's leading media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires audiences to engage in positive social change. She is also the author of three award-winning books for young readers.





Rachel Mushahwar is a global business executive with more than 25 years of experience helping businesses deliver top line growth, navigate transformations and prioritize innovation. She currently serves at Intel Corporation as vice president and general manager for U.S. Sales Enterprise, Government, HPC/AI, Next Wave Cloud Providers.





Christine Pina has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit organizations, philanthropy, fundraising, stewardship and community outreach. She currently serves as the chief advancement officer for Miss Porter's School, and she previously held fundraising leadership roles at educational institutions including University of Hartford and Wesleyan University.





David Risher is the CEO and co-founder of Worldreader, a nonprofit that cultivates reading in vulnerable and underserved communities around the globe. Using his vast experience in leading large-scale technology efforts, Risher has expanded the organization to serve more than 13 million children in 46 countries with content in 52 languages. Prior to founding Worldreader, he held leadership roles at Microsoft and Amazon.





Denine Torr has 20 years of experience in corporate philanthropy. She currently leads strategic development and execution of national, regional and local philanthropic-related programs and initiatives for Dollar General's 17,000+ store communities, corporate headquarters and distribution center network, and serves as the executive director for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. She also serves on the boards of the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation and the American Indian College Fund.

"We're so pleased to welcome this group of seasoned, talented, innovative leaders to our board," said British A. Robinson, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation. "Their deep expertise in key fields including technology, business, philanthropy and entertainment will help support the implementation of our ambitious five-year strategy and ensure sustainability as we continue our efforts to build a stronger, more equitable America through literacy."

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write, and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

