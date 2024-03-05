Barbara Bush Foundation Announces Three New Board Members

New members bring expertise in business, media and philanthropy sectors.

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is pleased to announce three recent appointments to its Board of Directors: Frances Fisher, Robert Koch and Alice Rogoff.

Frances Fisher brings a unique combination of public and nonprofit sector experience to her extensive philanthropy work. After serving in the White House during the George H. W. Bush administration, she co-founded the National Environmental Policy Institute, where she served nine years as executive director. Today, Fisher is a philanthropic leader in her community of Palm Beach, Florida, serving in numerous roles including chairman of the Board at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and trustee of Palm Beach Atlantic University LeMieux Center for Public Policy.

Robert Koch is currently in his final year of the MBA program at Vanderbilt University with a focus in finance, strategy and operations. Prior to pursuing his MBA, he spent six years in logistics and distribution for companies including Lipman Brothers and E&J Gallo. Koch's dedication to family literacy and his passion for service – inspired by his grandmother, Barbara Bush – solidified during his time serving as a tutor and mentor as a member of the AmeriCorps program, City Year. He also serves as co-chair of the annual Bush Family Classic golf tournament, which benefits Gary's House in Portland, Maine.

Alice Rogoff has had a distinguished career as a newspaper publishing executive, philanthropist and nonprofit board member. Her extensive experience in the news industry includes serving more than 10 years as the chief financial officer for U.S. News & World Report, spearheading the creation of The Washington Post's national weekly edition, co-creating "The Alaska Dispatch" and – most recently – serving as CEO, publisher and founder of Arctic Business Journal and Arctic Today. Rogoff is a passionate supporter of philanthropic causes including education, the arts and environmental issues.

"We're so pleased to welcome this group of talented leaders to our board," said Lori Wachs, chair of the Barbara Bush Foundation's Board of Directors and managing partner at Penultima Capital. "In addition to bringing a wealth of expertise in their respective fields, these new members share a passion for education, public service and philanthropy that make them strong champions for literacy. I look forward to working alongside them to advance the Barbara Bush Foundation's vital mission."

The Barbara Bush Foundation's Board of Directors is a group of professionals representing a variety of key sectors including business, education, finance, health, media, technology and nonprofit. The full membership of the Board consists of: LaMar Bunts (Treasurer), Jeb Bush, Jr., Frances Fisher, Chris Frangione, Doro Bush Koch (Honorary Chair), Robert Koch, Michael Levine, Andrew Roberts (Barbara Bush Foundation Interim President and CEO), Raquel A. "Rocky" Rodriguez, Alice Rogoff, Honey Skinner (Secretary), Denine Torr (Vice Chair), Gwynn Virostek and Lori Wachs (Chair).

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

