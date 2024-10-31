Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy Launches National Celebration of Founder's Centennial

Yearlong initiative will kick off with a special event in New York City featuring appearances by Brooke

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is pleased to announce the launch of the Barbara Bush Centennial – a national, yearlong celebration marking the 100th anniversary of its founder's birth.

Barbara Pierce Bush (born June 8, 1925) was an impactful first lady, accomplished author, beloved mother and grandmother, and a passionate advocate for literacy. She established the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989, shortly after the inauguration of President George H.W. Bush, remaining actively involved in the Foundation's mission until her passing on April 17, 2018, at the age of 92.

The Barbara Bush Centennial will officially launch with a special Celebration of Reading event at a private club in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Created by Barbara Bush more than three decades ago, the Foundation's Celebration of Reading events bring together bestselling authors, entertainers and special guests to raise support for nationwide literacy programs and increase awareness of our country's literacy challenge.

The November 20, 2024, event will feature Brooke Shields (actor, model and author of books including the forthcoming release "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old") in conversation with Lauren Bush Lauren (founder and CEO of FEED), as well as appearances by authors Jessamine Chan ("The School for Good Mothers") and Kirsten Miller ("Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books," "The Change"). The event will be co-chaired by Lori Wachs and Ali Velshi (host of "Velshi" and chief correspondent for MSNBC), with Velshi serving as emcee for the evening.

"Literacy is opportunity. The ability to read, write and comprehend allows us to navigate life with purpose and dignity – something that every single person deserves," said Brooke Shields. "As a longtime advocate for education, I'm honored to partner with the Barbara Bush Foundation to raise support for their lifechanging work, which is making a lasting impact on families nationwide."

Over the course of 2025, the Barbara Bush Centennial will include a series of Celebration of Reading events in Miami, Florida, Kennebunkport, Maine, Dallas, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; special initiatives highlighting Barbara Bush's extraordinary life and legacy; and the launch of new family literacy programming.

TODAY's Read with Jenna book club will participate in the series of Celebration of Reading events, which will feature select appearances by Jenna Bush Hager.

"My grandmother had an enormous influence on my love of reading. She taught me that the written word has incredible power to change hearts and minds," said Jenna Bush Hager. "She also taught me that there are far too many Americans who lack the literacy skills they need to experience the joy of reading, and to pass it down to their own children. I'm thrilled that Read with Jenna and the Barbara Bush Foundation are partnering to bring people together around this cause that meant so much to my grandmother, and means so much to me."

"My mother's passion for literacy has changed so many lives over the years. Now it's our turn to carry on the work that she started," said Doro Bush Koch, honorary chair of the Barbara Bush Foundation. "I can't think of a better way to mark the 100th anniversary of her birth than helping parents and children across the country build brighter futures through literacy."

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, today the Foundation is a public charity providing high-quality programs, resources, education initiatives, and research to help families and communities nationwide build brighter futures through literacy. Learn more at www.BarbaraBush.org.

SOURCE Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy