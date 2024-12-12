Barbara Bush Foundation Partners with Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to Co-host 17th Annual Literacy Day

200+ elementary students from Title I schools, popular children's authors, entertainers and more gather to celebrate reading

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy partnered with the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach, Florida, to cohost the gardens' 17th annual Literacy Day on Tuesday, December 10. The gathering immersed more than 200 students from local Title I schools in a fun, engaging day of reading-focused programming.

The 17th annual Literacy Day at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach, Florida

"Developing a love of reading can open up a world of possibility for children, setting them up to be lifelong learners," said Andrew Roberts, President of the Barbara Bush Foundation. "We're thrilled to partner with the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens again for this incredible event, which we know will have a lasting impact on participating children and their families."

"The mission of Literacy Day is specifically designed to inspire every student to embrace the impact of becoming a lifelong reader," said Frances Fisher, Board Chairwoman for the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. "Through our partnership with the Barbara Bush Foundation, we have been able to elevate our interactive and educational program with nationally recognized authors and presenters. We thank them for their support and look forward to exploring new ways to engage students with the love of reading."

Students in kindergarten through third grade from Glades Academy, Gove Elementary School and The Foundations School at the Center for Creative Education had the opportunity to interact with children's authors, artists, entertainers and storytellers, including authors Beth Ferry and Deepa Iyer.

Beth Ferry is the author of numerous children's books including "Roar for Reading," "Prunella" and the New York Times bestseller "Stick and Stone."

"Reading 'Prunella,' a book about a girl who loves weird and wonderful plants, at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens was a magical experience," said Ferry. "The children were curious and engaged as we related what was in the book to the day they were experiencing at the gardens. At the end we all 'danced like plants,' which was a fun connection between reading and dance and highlighted how easy it is to have fun with a book. This whole day was a treat from start to finish."

Deepa Iyer is a strategist and lawyer who created the social change ecosystem map – a way to identify the different roles needed to bring about change in the world – as well as the author of the children's book "We Are the Builders!"

"I'm so grateful to be part of Literacy Day this year. I enjoyed connecting with young children about how they can be community helpers and answering their insightful questions about writing and activism," shared Iyer. "Reading and sharing stories, while surrounded by the beautiful gardens and visionary sculptures of Ann Norton, was a truly special experience."

The Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program participated as well, providing educational activities, books and dental hygiene kits for participating children. BSBF connects with children that are underserved and their families to provide oral health education, free dental screenings and treatment referrals, and has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and families in more than 100 countries since 1991.

"Teaching children to understand, communicate and make informed decisions about their health from a young age is crucial for future success," said Robert Wilson, Senior Vice President, Professional Engagement and Public Health, Colgate-Palmolive Company. "Through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, we aim to not only protect children's smiles and create healthy habits, but also to empower families to build bright futures for a lifetime of health and wellbeing."

Participating students were provided with copies of "Prunella" by Beth Ferry and "We Are the Builders!" by Deepa Iyer, thanks to generous donations by Simon & Schuster.

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, today the Foundation is a public charity providing high-quality programs, resources, education initiatives, and research to help families and communities nationwide build brighter futures through literacy. Learn more at www.BarbaraBush.org.

About the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is a non-profit foundation established in 1977 by resident sculptor Ann Weaver Norton (1905-1982). A two-acre urban sanctuary and internationally recognized arboretum, the compound comprises the historic Norton House and Artist Studio, exhibition galleries, monumental sculptures, Pollinator Garden, historic Orchid House Plaza, and tropical gardens of more than 250 species of rare palms and cycads. The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens' mission is to enrich lives with nature, art and history. For more information, please visit ansg.org.

