Barbara Costello of @BrunchWithBabs Launches Collection of Classic Furniture & Decor with Birch Lane

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara "Babs" Costello, the beloved figure behind the viral TikTok and Instagram account @BrunchWithBabs, announced today a new partnership with classic home brand Birch Lane. The Babs x Birch Lane partnership includes a shoppable collection of Babs' favorite pieces from the brand, some of which she has been using for years. Babs will be Birch Lane's first-ever brand ambassador.

Birch Lane, part of the Wayfair family of brands, is known for their fresh take on classic style and Wayfair-backed benefits, like fast and free delivery. Their new Babs x Birch Lane collection of classic furniture & decor is focused on reimagining tradition for the present day – something Babs is also known for. With four children, nine grandchildren, and over 7 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Babs is an adopted grandmother to her followers, with whom she shares classic recipes and time-honored family traditions, helping them replicate her hosting and entertaining skills.

"There's nothing I love more than getting the whole family together at my house – it's our home base, so it's important to me that it feels warm and welcoming, but also beautiful," said Costello. "I've been using some Birch Lane pieces for over 30 years, and through my collection, I hope to help my audience, who come to me for home and entertaining advice, create a home that feels authentic to them and invites togetherness, celebration and tradition for years to come."

"At Birch Lane, we're all about celebrating everyday moments, honoring traditions, and fostering community and togetherness, values that we know Babs shares as well," said Taylor Fitzpatrick, Head of Birch Lane. "Through this curated collection, we want to help like minded consumers who want fresh-feeling traditional homes, but aren't sure where to start. We're proud of this collection of quality and beautiful pieces that Babs has curated with her strong eye for design and style."

This curated collection of well made, traditional pieces includes 50+ items, from the Rosalie extendable dining table to trending, cabbage-shaped dinner plates to the best wreath to transition from fall into the holiday season. Plus, consumers can expect new pieces added to the collection every season, as well as tips and tricks from Babs herself.

Babs x Birch Lane is available exclusively online at BirchLane.com ( https://www.birchlane.com/f/shop-brunchwithbabs ) and at Birch Lane stores.

About Barbara "Babs" Costello:

Barbara Costello, known as @BrunchWithBabs on Instagram and Tiktok, is a mother of four, grandmother of nine and adopted grandmother to her millions of followers on social media. She's the USA Today bestselling author of "Celebrate with Babs" and has a second book in the works. She is a regular guest on Today, GMA and Drew Barrymore, where she shares all her household tips, tricks, hacks, and delicious recipes. A former teacher and preschool founder, she is also a wife to her loving husband, Mr. Babs.

About Birch Lane:

Founded in 2014, Birch Lane offers a fresh take on classic style backed by the benefits of Wayfair - including fast and free shipping on thousands of items. Birch Lane offers classic, high-quality furniture and decor that is hand-vetted by a dedicated team of merchants. Birch Lane is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and is a part of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) brand portfolio.

