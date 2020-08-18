Barbara Prey Projects Presents MOTHER - DAUGHTER: Two Generations August 14 - September 7

Peggy Joubert Ernst was head of the Design Department at the prestigious Pratt Art Institute in New York City, and a celebrated artist well known for her textile designs (Peggy Joubert Designs) which appeared on fabrics around the world (featured in this exhibition). She also painted on her travels in the 1940s-60s, the exhibition includes a pairing of Prey's and Ernst's travel paintings. Barbara Prey is an internationally acclaimed artist famous for her titanic watercolors and keen eye for the American landscape. Prey grew up surrounded by her mother's artwork, painting alongside her in their New York studio and onsite.

This unique exhibition features a selection of Joubert Ernst's paintings and textile patterns juxtaposed against Prey's own now-iconic works. Prey's recent painting Spindles for her Hancock Shaker Museum solo exhibition references her mother's textile designs.

Prey's innovative eye for the American landscape has placed her paintings in private collections of U.S. Presidents and dignitaries, business titans, European Royalty, celebrities including Orlando Bloom and Tom Hanks, as well as the prominent public collections of The National Gallery of Art, The Brooklyn Museum, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Kennedy Space Center and the permanent collection of The White House, where she is one of two living female artists represented, among many other institutions. Contemporary art museum MASS MoCA commissioned Prey to paint the largest watercolor in the world for their new building. PBS referred to the MASS MoCA commissioned artists as "global leaders in contemporary art". For the past ten years Prey has served as the sole visual artist on the U.S. President-appointed National Council on the Arts, the advisory board to the National Endowment for the Arts. Artists are appointed for their contributions and recognition in American Art. She has a BA from Williams College and is an adjunct faculty member, and a Master's from Harvard. Her numerous institutional accolades include a Henry Luce Foundation grant and N.Y. State Senate's "Women of Distinction" Award.

Father/Son artists are commonplace—it is much rarer to see a mother/daughter artist pairing, a timely exhibition for the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

