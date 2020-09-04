TAYLORSVILLE, Ga., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara S. Parker, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney in the field of Law for her dedication, commitment, and exceptional contributions with The Law Office of Barbara S. Parker, LLC.

Barbara S. Parker

Proudly serving clients in Metro and Northwest Atlanta since 2004, The Law Office of Barbara S. Parker, LLC provides convenient, comprehensive, compassionate, and caring counsel at 12 Wildberry Path in Taylorsville, Georgia. The firm specializes and practices in legal matters including wills, trusts, estate planning, and probate. Attorney Barbara S. Parker uses a holistic approach towards her clients, and all while taking into account your overall situation and circumstances rather than looking at and treating your planning as an individual transaction in isolation.

As a seasoned and trusted attorney, Attorney Parker has led an outstanding career as an estate-planning attorney for over 20 years. She is admitted to practice in Georgia and Connecticut and has been proud to serve the Metro Atlanta and North Georgia areas since 2004. Drawing on her experience as a licensed CPA and later earning her MBA in Finance, Attorney Parker's knowledge in the areas of Estate Planning (Wills & Trusts, and Probate) has allowed her to help her clients feel comfortable when planning for their future and confident that they have plans that effectively meet their goals. She walks hand in hand with you, maneuvering probate, trust, and distribution requirements. One of her greatest life purposes is to share her gifts to help bring security and comfort to the people she meets. At The Law Office of Barbara S. Parker, LLC, she demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, honesty, and integrity in helping her clients and their families secure a Plan for Life in the easiest way possible.

To prepare for her acclaimed career, Attorney Parker has been a licensed CPA in Maryland where she grew up and started her career, since the 1980s. She completed her undergraduate studies in 1983 at Bryant College where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Later, after relocating to the Northeast, she earned her Masters in Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of New Haven. Following this, she decided that combining her knowledge and experience in Accounting and Finance with the law would be beneficial and went on to obtain her Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1998.

In order to stay up-to-date with the latest in her field, Attorney Parker is an active member of the Georgia State Bar Association, Connecticut State Bar Association, and the Maryland Association of CPAs. She is also a Graduate of Leadership Cherokee and Facilitator of Junior Leadership Cherokee.

Ms. Parker is a proud mother of her 22-year old daughter, Christine Kelly Parker, who is in her final year at Kennesaw State University studying criminal justice.

