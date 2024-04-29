BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN'S CENTER BRINGS "OVERCAME: ART OF THE ABUSED CHILD" EXHIBIT TO WASHINGTON DC'S UNION STATION STARTING APRIL 29

This Powerful, Immersive Exhibit Features Creative Work by Child Abuse Survivors Participating in Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Art Therapy Program

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center (BSCC) will display its traveling exhibit "Overcame: Art of the Abused Child" in Union Station's Main Hall, between April 29 – May 4.

"Overcame: Art of the Abused Child" showcases 84 pieces of original art, spanning decades, created by child abuse survivors. Believed to be the first-of-its-kind in the nation; the exhibit is a deeply powerful, immersive pop-up experience that demonstrates how these brave survivors overcame trauma and found a sense of healing thanks to art therapy.

The exhibit even includes artwork from gold medal gymnast and abuse survivor, Aly Raisman, who collaborated on a painting with four teenage patients while visiting BSCC's Rancho Mirage facility. NBC's American Ninja Warrior star, Flip Rodriguez also has artwork in the collection.

"Despite the horrific experiences these children faced, this exhibit illustrates courage and healing that we hope will serve as inspiration to other survivors, and also spread both awareness of the issue and actionable preventative measures," said John Thoresen, BSCC CEO. "We're honored that Union Station is able to partner with us and showcase these stories for the general public to take in."

The exhibit works to bring awareness and conversation around the unfortunate yet prevalent issue of child sexual abuse. In fact, according to BSCC, approximately one in four girls and one in six boys will experience such abuse, with 80-90% percent of all incidents committed by someone in a trusting relationship with the child.

In July 2022, "Overcame: Art of the Abused Child" made its debut in Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City, followed by its second exhibition at the Petersburg Area Arts League (PAAL) in Petersburg, Virginia in November of 2023. The Center plans to bring the art collection to additional cities, as it continues its tour throughout the U.S., spreading awareness of this devastating epidemic.

The exhibit will be open to the public April 29 – May 4 from 9am - 7pm EST within Union Station's Main Hall, located at 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002.

About the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center: Founded in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center located on the campus of Eisenhower Health, is dedicated to ensuring every child's right to a normal, healthy and secure childhood. Since its creation, about 25,000 children have received outpatient mental health and counseling services at the Center. The Center provides individual, group, and family therapy and special programs that address issues associated with children suffering the effects of child abuse and neglect. An estimated 700 children are counseled annually on an outpatient basis, and no child is ever turned away because of a family's inability to pay. For more information, visit BarbaraSinatraChildrensCenter.org . An animated video series, funded by the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, has reached over 300 million children worldwide and generated over 71 million individual and group viewings on YouTube throughout the United States and abroad, with India as the second largest user behind the U.S. For more information and resources, visit FightChildAbuse.Org and view the Protect Yourself Rule Video Series at YouTube.com/@fightchildabuse1913.

