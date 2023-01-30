Barbara Wagner Communications Celebrates Two Years of Success

Woman-owned PR firm has expanded clientele spanning the fields of real estate, art, culture, and lifestyle

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Wagner, the President of Barbara Wagner Communications (BWC), announces with pride that BWC has entered its third year of business, after completing two years of expansion and growth. The company has been successful, with a diverse group of clients spanning all aspects of real estate, economic development, culture and lifestyle.

"2022 brought us many exciting adventures with the addition of new clients Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties, M&T Bank, and BFC Properties in the real estate arena," said Wagner. "We find that extending our services into the worlds of culture and lifestyle enhances our abilities in our specialty of real estate. This past year, we began work with artist Charlie Hewitt's Hopeful Project, the Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico, as well as an unforgettable project with the Ukrainian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2022 as Russia began their attack on Ukraine last spring."

The firm's roster also includes longtime clients Steiner Studios, the largest film and television production stages east of Hollywood, Tavros Capital, the Charney Companies, Village Preservation, CoreBarreFit, art consultants Emily Santangelo and JGC Fine Art. BWC has also expanded its scope with the addition of social media and marketing.

"Barbara Wagner is the best of the best! After working with her for almost twenty years she was the first person we sought out to help grow our Berkshire Hathaway NYC business," said Steven James, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties. "Barbara's knowledge of the real estate business & her hundreds of relationships with reporters & media outlets said there was no one better. We put our faith in Barbara!"

Placements for clients over the past year include The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, the Associated Press, Fortune, Forbes, CBS, Vulture, The Real Deal, the Commercial Observer, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper*, Monocle, Fast Company, Variety, Bloomberg, the BBC, and more.

"My talented colleagues have helped BWC achieve success as we celebrate our second anniversary," added Wagner. "Together, Joanna Pagoulatos, Elana Bodow, Juliana Ferre, Katie Prael, Devin Brinkley and I work as a team. I am grateful for their creativity, insights and intelligence."

Wagner has earned several honors throughout her career, including inclusion in Real Estate Weekly's 2021 Leading Ladies and PR News as a Top Woman in PR. Bodow was named to City & State's Inaugural 40 Under 40 list focusing on the real estate and construction industries' up-and-coming leaders and was honored to serve as a judge in PRNEWS' Platinum PR Awards in 2021. BWC was named to Expertise.com's list of Top PR firms in New York shortly after the firm launched.

About Barbara Wagner Communications

Barbara Wagner Communications is a strategic public relations and communications firm innovating across the worlds of real estate, economic development, art, architecture, design and hospitality. Our ability to work across sectors brings unparalleled opportunities and synergies for our clients. We believe in the power of relationships and working closely with you to ensure you get the full value of our expertise. We identify stories that matter, crafting them with passion and sharing them with integrity so you can be confident the right people pay attention at the right time.

