Barbasol launches new "Can of Can-Do" Brand Campaign

Perio, Inc., the makers of Barbasol and Pure Silk brands, launches campaign featuring iconic can

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbasol, America's No. 1 brand of shaving cream that has been trusted by consumers for over 100 years, unveiled a new brand campaign today called "Can of Can-Do" featuring the brand's iconic barber pole-striped can. The campaign, which launched nationwide, celebrates the brand's history and aims to fuse humor and inspiration as a reminder of Barbasol's commitment to delivering a close, comfortable shave.

Barbasol shaving cream ad personifying the "can-do" spirit we all aspire to. Shaving with Barbasol is the start of the day for countless Americans over the past 100 years. Feeling great starts with a great shave and embracing that "can-do" spirit. Barbasol shaving cream ad personifying the "can-do" spirit we all aspire to. Shaving with Barbasol is the start of the day for countless Americans over the past 100 years. Feeling great starts with a great shave and embracing that "can-do" spirit.

"The iconic Barbasol brand and can were built on a 'can-do' spirit that we've passed on to consumers for more than a century," says Tim McNamara, VP of Marketing, Perio, Inc. "This campaign marks an important moment in our history where we begin to help consumers associate the pole-striped staple in their routine with that coveted feeling of empowerment and their ability to take on whatever the day brings."

Barbasol is a household shaving cream brand that one in four households use daily. The brand has been an innovative leader since 1919 when founder Frank Shields sought to create a shaving cream that did not have to be worked into a lather. In 2019, Barbasol celebrated 100 years as a highly-trusted American tradition in shaving.

"We wanted to showcase the classic Barbasol can and make the campaign fun. Barbasol personifies the can-do spirit we all aspire to," says Rich Tlapek, co-founder and creative director for the Divot Group, the advertising agency behind the new campaign.

The "Can of Can-Do" campaign will launch with 0:15-second TV spots featuring the brand's classic can and encourage the viewer to start every morning fresh and hopeful after a smooth clean shave. The spots will run on a variety of sports channels, syndicated networks, and social media, beginning with the title sponsorship of the Horizon League Basketball Championship, on March 6th on ESPN.

For more information about the campaign and Barbasol's range of products, visit www.barbasol.com.

ABOUT BARBASOL

Barbasol is America's #1 brand of shaving cream. For over 100 years, generations have trusted Barbasol for a close, comfortable shave. Barbasol is proud to offer a comprehensive lineup of shaving cream and razors at retailers nationwide. Barbasol is owned by Perio Inc., a family-owned consumer products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. For more information on Barbasol, visit www.Barbasol.com .

